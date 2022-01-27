BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Thursday, February 3, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results later that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Thursday, February 10, on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

