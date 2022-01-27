FCFS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against FirstCash Holdings, Inc. ("FirstCash" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FCFS).

Class Period: February 1, 2018 – November 12, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their FirstCash investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% -- and often exceeding 200% -- in violation of the MLA and consent order between FirstCash's predecessor and the CFPB for prior violations of the MLA (the "Order"); (2) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (3) FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of FirstCash's violations of the MLA and the Order; and (4) as a result, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational, and financial harm if FirstCash's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

