FICO Announces Earnings of $3.09 per Share for First Quarter Fiscal 2022

Revenue of $322 million vs. $312 million in prior year
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.

FICO Corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/FICO)(PRNewswire)

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $85.0 million, or $3.09 per share, versus $86.5 million, or $2.90 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $124.9 million versus $77.9 million in the prior year period.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $101.9 million versus $81.6 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $3.70 versus $2.74 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $124.0 million for the current quarter versus $74.9 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $322.4 million for the quarter as compared to $312.4 million reported in the prior year period.

"We're off to a good start in fiscal 2022, delivering 10% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth in our Software segment," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "Our Scores segment continues to perform very well, delivering strong growth in both our B2B and B2C markets."

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 across the company's two operating segments were as follows:

  • Software revenues, which include the company's analytics and digital decisioning technology, were $152.9 million in the first quarter, compared to $167.8 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 9%, primarily due to the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in June 2021 and reductions in professional services, partially offset by growth in platform software revenue. Year-over-year, Software Annual Recurring Revenue was up 10%, consisting of 67% platform ARR growth and 3% non-platform ARR growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 109% year-over-year, with platform solutions at 143% and non-platform solutions at 102%.
  • Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions, were $169.5 million in the first quarter, compared to $144.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 17%. B2B revenue increased 13%, driven largely by unit price increases. B2C revenue increased 27% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.

Outlook 

The company is reiterating its previously provided guidance for fiscal 2022:


Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Revenues

$1.35 billion

GAAP Net Income

$318 million

GAAP EPS

$11.29

Non GAAP Net Income

$397 million

Non GAAP EPS

$14.12

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance."

Company to Host Conference Call

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's business strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, the effects of, and any changes in, laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business or its customers, the failure to protect data privacy and security, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)














December 31,


September 30,


2021


2021

ASSETS:




Current assets:




     Cash and cash equivalents

$               162,157


$               195,354

     Accounts receivable, net

260,161


312,107

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

39,678


43,513

          Total current assets

461,996


550,974





Marketable securities and investments

35,242


33,196

Property and equipment, net

24,597


27,913

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

46,061


47,275

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

790,817


792,284

Other assets

104,597


116,134


$            1,463,310


$            1,567,776





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:




Current liabilities:




     Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$                 95,490


$               100,284

     Accrued compensation and employee benefits

62,926


103,506

     Deferred revenue

98,381


105,417

     Current maturities on debt

65,000


250,000

          Total current liabilities

321,797


559,207





Long-term debt

1,568,292


1,009,018

Operating lease liabilities

50,972


53,670

Other liabilities

60,548


56,823

          Total liabilities

2,001,609


1,678,718





Stockholders' deficit

(538,299)


(110,942)


$            1,463,310


$            1,567,776

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)










Quarter Ended 


December 31,


2021


2020

Revenues:




     On-premises and SaaS software

$           126,338


$           126,455

     Professional services

26,536


41,308

     Scores

169,487


144,651

        Total revenues

322,361


312,414





Operating expenses:




     Cost of revenues

69,203


89,528

     Research & development

38,980


40,651

     Selling, general and administrative

98,048


93,911

     Amortization of intangible assets

544


937

     Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture

-


(7,334)

        Total operating expenses

206,775


217,693

Operating income

115,586


94,721

Other expense, net

(10,766)


(6,761)

Income before income taxes

104,820


87,960

Provision for income taxes

19,861


1,468

Net income

$             84,959


$             86,492













Basic earnings per share:

$                 3.13


$                 2.97

Diluted earnings per share:

$                 3.09


$                 2.90





Shares used in computing earnings per share:




     Basic

27,167


29,127

     Diluted

27,524


29,789

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)










 Quarter Ended 


 December 31, 


2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities:




 Net income 

$                 84,959


$                 86,492

 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by  




   operating activities: 




       Depreciation and amortization 

5,227


7,026

       Share-based compensation 

29,878


25,132

       Changes in operating assets and liabilities 

(4,171)


(35,584)

       Other, net 

8,988


(5,119)

          Net cash provided by operating activities 

124,881


77,947





 Cash flows from investing activities: 




 Purchases of property and equipment 

(895)


(3,045)

 Net activity from marketable securities 

(2,634)


(1,174)

 Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture 

2,257


8,291

 Other, net 

-


(210)

          Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 

(1,272)


3,862





 Cash flows from financing activities: 




 Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan 

620,000


116,000

 Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan 

(788,000)


(80,000)

 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 

550,000


-

 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans 

550


57

 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards 

(47,024)


(85,678)

 Repurchases of common stock 

(482,755)


(50,011)

 Other, net 

(8,200)


(176)

          Net cash used in financing activities 

(155,429)


(99,808)





 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 

(1,377)


5,267





 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents 

(33,197)


(12,732)

 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 

195,354


157,394

 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 

$               162,157


$               144,662

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)










Quarter Ended 


December 31,


2021


2020





GAAP net income

$                    84,959


$                    86,492

Amortization of intangible assets

544


937

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture

-


(7,334)

Stock-based compensation expense

29,878


25,132

Income tax adjustments

(7,493)


(4,486)

Excess tax benefit

(5,957)


(19,183)

Non-GAAP net income

$                  101,931


$                    81,558









GAAP diluted earnings per share

$                        3.09


$                        2.90

Amortization of intangible assets

0.02


0.03

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture

-


(0.25)

Stock-based compensation expense

1.09


0.84

Income tax adjustments

(0.27)


(0.15)

Excess tax benefit

(0.22)


(0.64)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$                        3.70


$                        2.74





Free cash flow




Net cash provided by operating activities

$                  124,881


$                    77,947

Capital expenditures

(895)


(3,045)

Free cash flow

$                  123,986


$                    74,902





Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.












About Non-GAAP Financial Measures








To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and  

free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related,

excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid.  The presentation of these financial measures

is not intended to be considered  in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. 





Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.  Our 

management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items

that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses.  We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these 

non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.  These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate 

management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results.  We believe these non-GAAP financial 

measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




Fiscal 2022 Guidance



GAAP net income

$                                                 318

Amortization of intangible assets

2

Stock-based compensation expense

115

Income tax adjustments

(30)

Excess tax benefit

(8)

Non-GAAP net income

$                                                 397





GAAP diluted earnings per share

$                                              11.29

Amortization of intangible assets

0.07

Stock-based compensation expense

4.09

Income tax adjustments

(1.06)

Excess tax benefit

(0.28)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$                                              14.12





Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.




About Non-GAAP Financial Measures




To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and  

free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related,

excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid.  The presentation of these financial measures

is not intended to be considered  in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. 



Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.  Our 

management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items

that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses.  We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these 

non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.  These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate 

management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results.  We believe these non-GAAP financial 

measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

