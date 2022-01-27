Instructure Announces Launch of New Channel Partner Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure (NYSE: INST), the makers of Canvas, today announced the launch of a channel partner program, which will allow the company to expand rapidly to new international markets and address the complex educational needs of higher education and K-12 institutions worldwide by providing them access to its Instructure Learning Platform.

The program is specifically tailored to assist partners in emerging markets and key countries where educational institutions are looking for more robust, flexible solutions to the unique learning challenges facing students today. The Instructure Learning Platform offers learning management, assessment, content, online programs and analytics built into an easy-to implement and use system. For more information, download the Instructure Channel Partner Program guide: The Instructure Channel Partner Program + You .

While Instructure's global market share has grown significantly in recent years, the channel partner program is expected to spur rapid growth in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM markets. Instructure's flagship product, Canvas, is a market leader among a crowded LMS landscape and is seeing broad adoption worldwide.

Among the greatest challenges educators face today are creating flexible online learning programs, engaging students with technology in the classroom and assessing student learning with timely, actionable data that drives instruction.

Benefits to Partners

Channel partners now have the opportunity to join forces with one of the fastest-growing edtech platforms in the world. Canvas is currently available in 34 languages and counting. The Instructure Channel Partner Program has a tiered structure with expanded benefits for higher tiers. Instructure has invested in deep, collaborative sales relationships with value-added resellers.

"As educational institutions worldwide seek to open access to learning, edtech solutions such as Canvas become even more important in making student success more equitable. Instructure's Channel Partner Program extends opportunities to key partners that can help identify needs and fulfill with the support of a global edtech leader," said Jack Jackson, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Instructure.

With the new program, potential partners now have additional ways to realize revenue, beyond reselling products, with opportunities such as implementation, training and support services.

The program will include a channel partner onboarding process, including a partner management platform, extensive training, ongoing sales enablement and marketing support from Instructure's dedicated channel team. Instructure's program offers clear compensation and incentives to foster a mutually-beneficial relationship with partners. All partners will be assigned a dedicated channel account manager and be eligible for market development funds (MDF), deal registration and back-end rebates.

Instructure is excited to partner with world-class distributors across the globe such as QBS. "Our teams are eager to enable Instructure to broaden and deepen their partner base across Europe through our QBS community of valued partners. Instructure is the category leader and initial interest in their partner program is very impressive," said Dave Stevinson, CEO of QBS Technology Group.

For more information about the program, potential partners can visit https://www.instructure.com/become-a-channel-partner .

