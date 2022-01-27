Sharecare awarded three-year NCQA Population Health Program Accreditation

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (NASDAQ: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it has received three-year accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its population health management platform, including programs for coronary artery disease, heart failure, asthma, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"NCQA's accreditation program is the industry's gold standard, and we are proud that Sharecare again has been recognized for our evidence-based tools and programs that empower our clients, their members, and their loved ones to unlock the total value of their health benefits," said Michael Crupain, MD, MPH, senior vice president of clinical operations at Sharecare. "As we continue to address the evolving health and well-being needs of people everywhere through our platform, we remain fiercely committed to simplifying and demystifying the healthcare experience by providing each individual with personalized information, resources, and support they can trust."

NCQA Accreditation standards are developed with input from various stakeholders and resources: health plans, population health management industry leaders and organizations, an expert panel and standing committees. Purposely set high to encourage organizations to continuously enhance their quality, NCQA Accreditation standards are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement. Sharecare's status of Accredited–3 years is awarded by NCQA to organizations that demonstrate strong performance of the functions outlined in the standards for Population Health Program accreditation, which include:

Program Description: The organization describes its population health management program, including its evidence base, and reviews and adopts new findings that are relevant to its program as they become available, as appropriate. Data Integration: The organization collects and integrates data sources to conduct population health management functions. Population Assessment: The organization conducts a population assessment to identify needs and characteristics of the population. Population Segmentation: The organization segments or stratifies the population into actionable categories for intervention. Targeted Interventions: The organization provides targeted interventions based on the individual's needs. Practitioner Support: The organization involves practitioners by providing them with information. Measurement and Quality Improvement: The organization evaluates the effectiveness of the population health programs. Individuals' Rights and Responsibilities: The organization communicates the individual's rights and responsibilities. Delegation of Population Health Management: The organization carefully monitors functions performed by other organizations.

"The Population Health Management program moves us in greater alignment with the increased focus on person-centered population health management," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA. "Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organization's highest level of commitment to improving the quality of care that meets people's needs."

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – dynamically and efficiently manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual heath platform uniquely integrates the messaging, motivation, management, and measurement that drives behavior change and makes high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. Designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities alike optimize individual and population-wide well-being, we deliver a comprehensive suite of virtual care and wellness solutions through a unified and scalable platform. From medication adherence to managing a chronic condition such as diabetes to developing better eating habits, improving sleep, and reducing stress, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and connecting them to the right tools, programs, benefits, and medical professionals at the right time. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter@ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

