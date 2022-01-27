TCR Development, LLC Announces the Redesign of the PlanAdvisor SaaS Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCR Development, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of their newly enhanced platform, PlanAdvisor — the SaaS model solution servicing company-sponsored retirement plans for recordkeepers, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and advisors. The redesigned platform includes additional key features to help users better manage and grow their business and educational resources to help users leverage the power of the popular solution.

"We designed PlanAdvisor to use the latest technology, providing a comprehensive SaaS model solution to advisors for retirement plans," explains David Kolby, Principal and CTO at TCR. Among the additions to the platform are features that allow users to connect to multiple recordkeepers and custodians, allowing them to monitor and report on all plans in one place. Additionally, a new Group Review function was added to help users to prepare fiduciary reviews for hundreds of plans in just hours, as well as an updated Report Package with limitless customization possibilities facilitating quick delivery of comprehensive reports.

Michael Berg, Principal and Investment Advisor at CMC Advisors, Inc. notes, "PlanAdvisor has enabled me to conduct research and provide customized investment guidance including fiduciary reports to hundreds of our clients in much less time. I can easily access fund and trading platform data and connect to multiple recordkeepers and custodians — leaving me more time to meet with clients and build those relationships."

The improved PlanAdvisor platform integrates a number of key features into an intuitive single-user interface. Patricia Carabello, Principal and CFO of CMC Interactive, LLC, explains, "PlanAdvisor enables all our advisors to more easily connect to us and better service our mutual retirement plan clients — and with the efficiency and time-saving advantages our platform provides, spend more time with their clients and growing their business."

In addition, the PlanAdvsior website has been revamped to provide interested industry participants with a look into the key advantages that the PlanAdvisor platform brings to the table. The new site also features tutorial videos to help users best leverage the new enhancements made to the platform.

About TCR Development, LLC

TCR Development, LLC (TCR) delivers custom software solutions.

We create desktop and cloud-based solutions to power financial software, retail sales, and reporting services consumable on all devices. Any project you can imagine, we can deliver.

We have worked in software development for decades as developers, designers, managers, quality assurance, and IT. We have worked on applications connected to SQL Server and Oracle both local and in the cloud and are experts at database design and development with an eye towards both security and performance. We understand security concerns and the need for good performance on a variety of platforms. When we develop a website, we work to make it usable on the desktop, tablet, and cell phones equally.

All of our work is taken on with a goal that the final product is something for which we can be proud.

To learn more about PlanAdvisor, please visit https://wsplanadvisor.com/.

