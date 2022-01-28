Caterpillar to Supply Locomotives to Union Pacific Railroad, Supporting Investment in World's Largest Battery-Electric Locomotive Fleet

DEERFIELD, Ill. and OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced today Union Pacific Railroad will purchase 10 battery-electric locomotives from Progress Rail, a Caterpillar Company. The purchase is part of the largest investment in battery-electric technology by a U.S. Class I railroad.

"We are pleased to supply our EMD Joule locomotives to Union Pacific representing our largest battery-electric locomotive order to-date," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "At Caterpillar, we're continuing to invest in new products, technologies and services to support our customers during the energy transition, helping them achieve their climate-related goals as they build a better, more sustainable world."

The locomotives, which do not use fuel and emit zero exhaust emissions, will be tested in rail yards in California and Nebraska, helping identify the locomotives' capabilities and challenges for broader deployment.

Union Pacific Chairman, President and CEO, Lance Fritz said, "We're committed to actions that reduce Union Pacific's environmental footprint as we work toward our ultimate goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050." He added, "These investments will contribute to further developing this important technology and providing industry-wide benefits."

The locomotives will be manufactured in Muncie, Ind., and the first units will arrive onsite in late 2023, with complete delivery anticipated in early 2024.

About Caterpillar

With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels .

About Progress Rail

Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, is one of the largest integrated and diversified providers of rolling stock and infrastructure solutions and technologies for global rail customers. Progress Rail delivers advanced EMD locomotives and engines, railcars, trackwork, fasteners, signaling, rail welding and Kershaw Maintenance-of-Way equipment, along with dedicated locomotive and freight car repair services, aftermarket parts support and recycling operations. The company also offers advanced rail technologies, including data acquisition and asset protection equipment. Progress Rail's deep industry expertise, together with the support of Caterpillar, ensures a commitment to quality through innovative solutions for the rail industry. Progress Rail has a network of nearly 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Australia, China, India, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit progressrail.com and follow @Progress_Rail on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

