FORMER GOLDMAN BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE CHIEF TO BECOME SENIOR ADVISOR TO OZY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OZY Media ("OZY" or the "Company") today announced that David N. Lawrence has agreed to become a Senior Advisor to OZY's Board of Directors to support OZY's legal, governance, compliance, and business development efforts. Lawrence is expected to play a critical role in the previously disclosed effort to instill confidence and restore value for all stakeholders, including the Company's audience, advertisers, distribution partners, employees, and investors.

Carlos Watson, Founder and CEO, said: "Having David as a Senior Advisor to the OZY Board is a profoundly major step forward for us. He has rightfully earned the respect of many in the legal, governance, compliance and ethics communities, and, we are delighted to acknowledge the entrepreneurial and company builder communities as well."

For 10 years, Lawrence served in the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York, where he held a number of executive positions including Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division, Chief of the Office's Public Corruption and General Crimes Units, as well as becoming the Office's first Chief Ethics Officer.

Following his tenure at the U.S. Justice Department, Lawrence joined Goldman Sachs, serving as Associate General Counsel and Managing Director. During his 20 years at Goldman Sachs, he built and was the Global Head of the Business Intelligence Group and served on a number of the firm's senior committees. He also architected what became the market-leading compliance software covering economic sanctions and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and was the founder of Regulatory Data Corp (RDC) -- which attracted 20 of the world's leading banks and Bain Ventures as investors. RDC was acquired by Vista Equity Partners (2017) and then Moody's (2019), achieving a valuation for its various investors of $700 million.

With backing from a wide range of leading investors, Lawrence retired from Goldman Sachs at the end of 2014, to become the Founder of the Risk Assistance and Network+Exchange ( RANE ), a for-profit company operating in the public interest. RANE is an information, data, technology, and risk advisory firm that works with leading and developing institutions throughout the private and public sectors to address the full spectrum of today's enterprise and human capital risks.

In taking on the special advisor role, Lawrence specifically cited both the significance of OZY's mission and social impact, and his respect for Carlos Watson's intellect, creativity, and vision--which dates back to their time together at Goldman Sachs. "I firmly believe in the public interest imperative to ensure the sustainability and growth of a medium devoted to elevating our conversation and, in turn, elevating our diverse communities. I look forward to supporting OZY's many valued stakeholders," said Lawrence.

Lawrence has already begun working closely with several OZY stakeholders on a variety of initiatives over the last three months. His legal and commercial experience is proving to be invaluable to these ongoing collaborative efforts to stabilize and grow the Company.

Mike Moe, Chair of the OZY Board added: "OZY's best days are ahead of us. I am so proud of the work that Carlos and the team are doing and excited to have David aboard as we learn, grow and continue to build one of the most consequential media companies in the world."

Harry Hawks, industry veteran, entrepreneur, investor and informal advisor to the Company, said: "I can think of no better way to demonstrate commitment to rebuilding OZY, enhancing reputation, restoring value, and addressing challenges, than by adding someone of David's stature to the team. He has that rare combination of widely respected professional standing, impeccable resume of accomplishment, tenacious discipline, and entrepreneurial drive, that can add tremendous value to the rebirth of OZY. He has what OZY needs. Notwithstanding, the addition of David is just one important step of many more to come."

Launched in 2013, OZY has built a diverse and unique voice in media including 5 newsletters , 12 tv shows , 9 podcasts and 4 festivals . OZY has also built valuable advertiser relationships with dozens of the Fortune 500. In 2020, OZY won an Emmy Award for its groundbreaking television program, Black Women OWN the Conversation.

View original content:

SOURCE OZY Media