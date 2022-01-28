The Joint Chiropractic Rings in 2022 with Prestigious Recognitions in Franchising

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, continues to gain recognition for its growing retail healthcare business model. Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Franchise Business Review are recognizing The Joint for outstanding performance in growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

The Joint Corp. logo (PRNewsfoto/The Joint Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"Having validation from these much-admired industry lists attests to the strength of our brand, as well as our attractive business model, and most importantly, our profitable and confident franchise community," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "The Joint Corp. is honored to be acknowledged by Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Franchise Business Review as we drive to reach 1,000 units by 2023 and provide communities across the nation with accessible chiropractic care."

The Joint received the following recognitions in 2021 and 2022:

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

The Joint moves up to no. 57. The key factors in Entrepreneur's evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Franchise Times Fast & Serious

A ranking of the 40 smartest-growing franchises, The Joint jumps nine spots to number eight on the list. Franchise Times created a formula to identify fast-growing franchise systems that also have staying power. The proprietary 10-point formula includes percentage sales growth, percentage unit growth, dollar sales growth and numerical unit growth over the past three years.

Franchise Business Review

The Joint was among just 50 brands named to a Top Multi-Unit Franchise by Franchise Business Review (FBR) in its 2021 Top Multi-Unit Franchises Report. The Joint also received recognition as a Most Profitable Franchise and a Top Franchise for Veterans. To select the companies on the list of Top Multi-unit Franchises, FBR analyzed 18 months' worth of data from more than 3,500 franchise owners of three or more units from nearly 250 franchise brands regarding their overall satisfaction and their likelihood to recommend them to others. The Joint Chiropractic is also one of just 50 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in FBR's 2021 report on the Most Profitable Franchises. To identify the companies on the list of the most profitable franchises, FBR analyzed data from more than 25,000 franchise owners, representing more than 200 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others. In addition, The Joint Chiropractic was identified by FBR as being one of just 80 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2021 report on the Top Franchises for Veterans. FBR analyzed data from more than 2,500 franchise owners, representing nearly 280 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.

Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug-free approach to healthcare. The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 700 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Joint Corp.