The WNET Group Expands Its Radio Coverage on Long Island with the Acquisition of an FM Translator The purchase of the translator located at 96.9 in Manorville, New York will extend the reach of WLIW-FM, Long Island's only NPR station

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The WNET Group, home to Long Island's only NPR Station WLIW-FM, announced the acquisition of the FM translator W245BA on the 96.9 frequency based in Manorville, New York. The purchase, which was approved by the FCC, will allow The WNET Group to expand the terrestrial broadcast reach of the Southampton based WLIW-FM to western Suffolk.

WLIW-FM is Long Island's only NPR station. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited that more Long Islanders will now have access to WLIW-FM over the air on 96.9," said Long Island native and resident Diane Masciale, Vice President & General Manager of WLIW21 and WLIW-FM. "We look forward to continuing to bring our expanded audience the quality programming and conversations they expect from public media. In the weeks ahead we'll be examining an even broader range of local topics to address the issues that are unique to the Long Island community."

WLIW-FM offers a dynamic programming schedule featuring local shows and hosts as well as popular national titles. Local offerings will continue to include Morning Edition Long Island Local News with Michael Mackey, Heart of the East End with Gianna Volpe, The Afternoon Ramble with Brian Cosgrove, The Urban Jazz Experience and Friday Night Soul with Ed German, Behind the Headlines, and many other local programs. National offerings include Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Fresh Air, The Moth, This American Life, among others. Audio versions of public television programs PBS NewsHour, PBS NewsHour Weekend, Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, MetroFocus and ALL ARTS Radio Hour are also featured.

The WNET Group acquired 88.3 WPPB in March 2020. The purchase, which was approved by the FCC and the New York State Attorney General's office, made WLIW a dual licensee, operating both a PBS television station and NPR radio station. In June 2020 The WNET Group introduced the new WLIW-FM. The station is available for listeners to stream on Long Island and beyond at wliw.org/radio and other streaming platforms.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the nonprofit parent company of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; and ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider. The WNET Group also operates NJ PBS, New Jersey's statewide public television network, and newsroom NJ Spotlight News. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading public media producer for nearly 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multi-platform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. Community-supported, The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the nonprofit parent company of New York’s THIRTEEN – America’s flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; Long Island’s only NPR station WLIW-FM; and ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider. (PRNewsfoto/The WNET Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The WNET Group