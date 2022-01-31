AtWork Opens New Office in Chula Vista, California

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, announced today the opening of its new office in Chula Vista, California, extending the company's reach in the state of California. The location is owned and operated by veteran entrepreneur Firas Korkis and is located at 1105 Broadway, Suite 201, Chula Vista, California, 91911.

(PRNewsfoto/AtWork Group) (PRNewswire)

"We're so happy to see AtWork grow in Southern California under Firas's leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "AtWork's national success is a testament to hardworking franchise owners like Firas and the expertise, tools and resources of AtWork's national franchise network. It is no mystery why the company continues to rank among the best staffing franchises in the nation and thrive in the country's largest cities."

"I love treating clients and candidates as family," said Firas Korkis. "Chula Vista and El Cajon are very cultural and family oriented. My plan is to immerse myself in the community and make it my home!"

The business will primarily serve the industrial, manufacturing, and logistics industries, facilitating temporary, contract to hire, and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 619-870-8965 or by visiting AtWork.com/ChulaVista.

For more information on AtWork, visit AtWork.com.

