CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Berkeley Lights Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 7, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTENTION BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC. (NASDAQ: BLI) SHAREHOLDERS:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased BLI common stock between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Berkeley Lights, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/berkeley-lights-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=22691&wire=4

The class action against Berkeley Lights includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Berkeley Lights' flagship instrument, the Beacon, suffered from numerous design and manufacturing defects including breakdowns, high error rates, data integrity issues and other problems, limiting the ability of biotechnology companies and research institutions to consistently use the machines at scale; (b) Berkeley Lights had received numerous customer complaints regarding the durability and effectiveness of the Company's automation systems; (c) the actual market for Berkeley Lights' products and services was a fraction of the $23 billion represented to investors because of, inter alia, the relatively high cost of the Company's instruments and consumables and inability to provide the sustained performance necessary to justify these high costs; and (d) as a result of (a)-(c), above, defendants' statements to investors during the Class Period regarding Berkeley Lights' business, operations and financial results were materially false and misleading.

DEADLINE: February 7, 2022

Aggrieved Berkeley Lights investors only have until February 7, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

