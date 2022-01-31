CONTINENTAL RESOURCES TO ANNOUNCE FULL-YEAR 2021 AND FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") plans to announce full-year 2021 and fourth quarter 2021 results on Monday, February 14, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss full-year 2021 and fourth quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT). Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company's website at www.CLR.com or by phone:
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95419/continental_resources_logo.jpg
Time and date:
12:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Dial-in:
1-888-317-6003
Intl. dial-in:
1-412-317-6061
Conference ID:
7211512
A replay of the call will be available for 14 days on the Company's website or by dialing:
Replay number:
1-877-344-7529
Intl. replay:
1-412-317-0088
Conference ID:
4916837
The Company plans to publish a full-year 2021 and fourth quarter 2021 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com prior to the start of its conference call on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
About Continental Resources
Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also has significant positions in the SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma and newly acquired positions in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Permian Basin of Texas. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2022, the Company will celebrate 55 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.
Investor Contacts:
Media Contact:
Rory Sabino
Kristin Thomas
Vice President, Investor Relations
Senior Vice President, Public Relations
405-234-9620
405-234-9480
Lucy Spaay
Investor Relations Analyst
405-774-5878
View original content:
SOURCE Continental Resources