CRN Recognizes Cribl as a Cloud 100 Company for 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , the leading Observability Pipeline company, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Cribl to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2022 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.

CRN's Cloud 100 recognition spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.

In its flagship product, LogStream, Cribl has invented an entirely open, vendor-agnostic way to parse and route any type of event data that flows through corporate IT systems. In doing so, Cribl's LogStream has not only created an observability pipeline that offers unparalleled flexibility and control across IT systems, it gives companies the freedom to choose their own analytics tools and storage destinations based on where the data has the most value. This open approach and flexibility allows channel partners to help customers make the most of their existing investments, a key benefit that has led to more than 80 percent of Cribl's business to run through the channel.

"Our founders built this company with the channel at the forefront, so to be recognized for our partner relationships is a great accomplishment," said Zac Kilpatrick, VP of Global Channels at Cribl. "At the same time, we're on a mission to evangelize the power of observability pipelines by making them accessible to any organization, and the cloud plays a central role in that. LogStream Cloud lowers the barrier to entry and offers a seamless way to get data into any analytics tool. We look forward to continuing our market innovation and expanding our channel reach in 2022."

The Cribl Amplify Partner Program provides partner organizations the opportunity to work with Cribl to develop new customer relationships and revenue streams, while also receiving high-level benefits such as deal registration, simplified training and enablement, and market development funds.

Partners are central to Cribl's goal of delighting every customer, and the Cribl Amplify Partner Program is built to expand those customer relationships, build new revenue streams, and accelerate deployment of observability solutions. Partners that join the Amplify program receive the skills, tools, and expertise needed to unlock the value of all observability data for customers.

"In today's remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. "The companies selected for this year's Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year's list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

CRN's Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100 .

