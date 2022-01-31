EATON VANCE CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE ESTIMATED SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTIONS

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their January distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the January distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's January distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through January 31, 2022, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: January- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1095





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0028 2.60% $0.0070 1.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1067 97.40% $0.4310 98.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1095 100.00% $0.4380 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1 15.71%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2 6.65%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3

10.54%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4 1.66%











Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: January- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1373





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0826 60.20% $0.0826 60.20% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0547 39.80% $0.0547 39.80% Total per common share $0.1373 100.00% $0.1373 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1 19.37%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2 6.95%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3

18.82%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4 5.81%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: January- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0005 0.60% $0.0005 0.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0755 99.40% $0.0755 99.40% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.0760 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1 10.92%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2 8.79%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3

12.35%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4 8.79%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: January- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1626





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0517 31.80% $0.1361 27.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0059 1.20% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1109 68.20% $0.3458 70.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1626 100.00% $0.4878 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1 14.13%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2 6.73%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3

2.50%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4 1.12%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: January- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1792





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0328 18.30% $0.0661 12.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0018 1.00% $0.0032 0.60% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1446 80.70% $0.4618 85.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0065 1.20% Total per common share $0.1792 100.00% $0.5376 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1 17.34%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2 6.75%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3

2.74%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4 1.12%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: January- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0030 2.80% $0.0030 2.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0821 76.00% $0.0821 76.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0229 21.20% $0.0229 21.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.1080 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1 10.19%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2 7.88%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3

22.40%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4 7.88%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: January- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1108 100.00% $0.1108 100.00% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.1108 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1 12.63%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2 8.24%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3

21.39%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4 8.24%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: January- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0929





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0022 2.40% $0.0053 1.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0016 1.70% $0.0017 0.60% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0891 95.90% $0.2717 97.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.0% Total per common share $0.0929 100.00% $0.2787 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1 14.33%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2 7.67%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3

2.57%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4 1.28%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: January- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0037 5.10% $0.0037 5.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0528 72.60% $0.0528 72.60% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0147 20.20% $0.0147 20.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0015 2.10% $0.0015 2.10% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.0727 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1 10.19%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2 7.98%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3

15.19%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4 7.98%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: January- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1300





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0211 16.20% $0.0498 12.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1089 83.80% $0.3402 87.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1300 100.00% $0.3900 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1 15.71%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2 6.81%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3

2.52%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4 1.13%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: January- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0689





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0008 1.20% $0.0021 1.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0289 42.00% $0.0387 18.70% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0392 56.80% $0.1659 80.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0689 100.00% $0.2067 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1 13.43%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2 7.92%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3

2.14%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4 1.32%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: January- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0708 100.00% $0.0708 100.00% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.0708 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021 1 7.65%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 2 7.04%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2021 3

23.54%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2021 4 7.04%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2021







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of December 31, 2021 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to December 31, 2021 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.





4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to December 31, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of December 31, 2021



Investor Contact: (800) 262-1122

