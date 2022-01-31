Hexaware partners with Xceptor to launch the "EUC remediation'' offering for the financial services industry

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, announces its partnership with Xceptor to offer EUC remediation as part of its BFSI transformation offerings. Xceptor, a BFSI specialist, delivers no-code data automation software across the enterprise. The platform makes data ingestion, data transformation and process digitisation easy. Xceptor's no-code platform handles any data and document type, in any format, from any channel and has the power to automate even the most complex processes, end-to-end.

The EUC remediation offering for financial services leverages Hexaware's domain expertise and proprietary operations transformation framework – Tensai™ along with the powerful functionalities of the Xceptor platform to deliver customer outcomes.

"We are excited to partner with Hexaware. There are great synergies in our commitment to bring industry-specific solutions to market together," says Magali Glover, Head of Partnerships at Xceptor.

EUC (End User Computing) is an umbrella term used to describe small automation solutions produced by the bank's operations teams as a tactical fix for manual processes. EUC remediation helps banks and other financial services firms migrate quickly and effectively from unstable, tactical end-user apps developed using multiple technologies to a stable, intelligent platform solution – which the bank's IT can govern. It brings a host of EUCs under one roof, creates adequate transparency, and maintains an audit trail with high-grade error handling and exception management protocols to help govern the bank's processes more efficiently. The joint EUC proposition aims to reduce operational risk by strengthening operations and IT controls.

Sandeep Kumar, Global Head, BFSI BPS at Hexaware, expresses his delight over this joint initiative and says, "We are very excited to launch this differentiated offering for the financial services industry in collaboration with Xceptor. EUCs are a source of significant operational risk for banks, and our solution is designed to address this problem holistically."

Hexaware offers fully integrated solutions and experience across financial institutions and uniquely aims to enable value-added technology, seamless financial services and consistent digital transformation initiatives.

