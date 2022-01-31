InventHelp Inventor Develops Delicious and Unique Classic Caesar Salad Dressing for Restaurants (TRO-408)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked in a Steak House Restaurant Wine and Dine and Bar. I wanted to create a Caesar salad dressing that transforms any plain salad into a tasty and satisfying meal or side dish," said an inventor, from Saint Catherines, Ontario Canada, "so I invented FABIEN'S UNIQUE CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD DRESSING-NON DAIRY. My formula is unique and will enhance the taste and texture of a salad while catering to both types of people at the same time. Those who are allergic to dairy products can enjoy the dressing as is, and those who are not allergic to dairy products can just add fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons on top of the salad."

The patent-pending invention provides a new type of salad dressing that can be served in restaurants. In doing so, it offers a tasty alternative to traditional Caesar salad dressings. As a result, it enhances flavor and texture. The invention features a delicious, non-dairy formula that can be served with entrée salads and side salads. Additionally, it can be produced in various serving sizes and it is ideal for restaurants and other commercial eating and drinking establishments like cruise ships, hotels, hospitals, retirement homes, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

