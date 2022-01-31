LIVEONE'S 73RD EDITION OF ITS ORIGINAL FRANCHISE LIVEONE PRESENTS TO FEATURE PERFORMANCES BY GRAMMY AWARD-NOMINEES BUSTA RHYMES AND KAT DAHLIA PLUS IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEE LAUREN WEINTRAUB

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through membership, subscriptions, and live and virtual events, announced today the 73rd installment of its original and exclusive LiveOne Presents: Rooftop Series franchise.

The exclusive live event on Monday, January 31 at Casa Cipriani in New York City will feature performances from 12-time Grammy Award-nominee and hip hop mainstay Busta Rhymes, multi-platinum Grammy Award-nominee Kat Dahlia, and iHeartRadio Music Awards nominee Lauren Weintraub. The event will also livestream globally on the LiveOne platform and be cross-promoted on the talent's social media channels.

The LiveOne Presents original franchise brings together established and emerging talent across music and entertainment. It has broken artists like The Aces, Kayzo, Marc E. Bassy and KOH, and has exhibited seamless genre blending in "city takeovers" ranging from Austin, Chicago, Las Vegas, and more.

LiveOne Presents has livestreamed 72 episodes featuring performances by Wiz Khalifa, Tinashe, Common, Twista, Mario, DJ Godfather, Chloe Moriondo, DaBaby, Marc E. Bassy, Jillian Rossi, NOMBE, Molly Moore, Rarri, and more. The Rooftop Series version partnered with Big Machine Label Group in Austin, premiering Country Music Association's Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce's new album 29: Written in Stone along with special performances from Danielle Bradbery and Laci Kaye Booth.

The ongoing weekly series, Music Lives ON: Garden Sessions sponsored by Volkswagen offers unique performances in intimate settings featuring; Teddy Swims, The Band Camino, Valley, and Blu DeTiger.

"We are thrilled to bring LiveXLive Presents to New York City," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. "This city holds a special place in my heart. New York is the perfect destination for intimate performances from established music icons and emerging artists alike, and no one is offering that quite like LiveOne."

"Excited to support LiveOne as they have supported me and my initiatives in the songwriter community," said Kat Dahlia. "Excited to be playing with one of the greatest rappers OAT, Busta. Feeling goated."

LiveOne has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its unique model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships, subscriptions and live and virtual events. As of January 2022, the Company has accrued a paid subscriber base of over 1.35** million, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, 268 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and has created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include LiveXLive , PPVOne, Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter .

** Included in the total number of subscribers for the reported periods are certain subscribers which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these subscribers.

