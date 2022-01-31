Nevada Lithium Resources to Showcase Bonnie Claire Lithium Project February 2 Amvest Capital Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (FSE: 87K) (OTCQB: NVLHF) ("Nevada Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting virtually at an upcoming Amvest Capital Webinar on February 2, 2022, at 4:05 PM ET. Stephen Rentschler, CEO of Nevada Lithium Resources, will be giving the presentation and taking questions.

Nevada Lithium CEO, Stephen Rentschler, comments: "I am excited to be presenting Nevada Lithium to a large and experienced investor audience assembled by the professionals at Amvest Capital. This webinar is another facet of our investor engagement, and I encourage everyone to register for the event. At Nevada Lithium, we firmly believe that Bonnie Claire is one of the most attractive global lithium assets remaining in junior developers' hands."

Event: Nevada Lithium Amvest Financial Webinar

Date: Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Register for the event at https://www.amvestcapital.com/webinar-directory/nevadalithium020222

On Demand Replay will be available after the event by using the same link as above.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it currently holds a 50% interest. A recently completed NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment returned attractive investment metrics and the Company is actively advancing the Project towards Pre-Feasibility. Learn more: https://www.nvlithium.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Stephen Rentschler

CEO

Cautionary Statement





This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed exploration program and development of the Bonnie Claire Project, advancement of the Bonnie Claire Project to pre-feasibility, and the filing of a Qualifying Prospectus to qualify the Units.. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

