PlantFuel® is officially available on Amazon's exclusive Launchpad Platform Demand for vegan products on Amazon continues to accelerate. PlantFuel plans to turbocharge its digital channel sales partnering with the world's biggest online marketplace.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: PLFLF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") announces that its new PlantFuel line of revolutionary, plant-based supplements and nutritional products is now available on Amazon's Launchpad platform, which empowers innovative brands.

PlantFuel (PRNewswire)

PlantFuel® was founded by Brad Pyatt. A nutrition industry veteran and former NFL athlete, Pyatt now brings the next big thing to sports nutrition and customers that seek plant-based products.

Amazon Launchpad is unique. It showcases promising products from startups with powerful founding stories, then gives them promotional perks — including chances to be featured in Amazon emails, Instagram, on their homepage or via other Amazon campaigns. On top of that, these brands receive exclusive marketing support from Amazon. Startups also enjoy access to a company Launchpad representative that guides sellers as they build their brand and look at global expansion possibilities like Amazon Australia, EU, and Japan.

"We are excited to be included in Amazon's Launchpad program. We believe it will enable us to reach a broader audience, introduce much-needed alternatives to current whey-based supplements, and solidify PlantFuel® as a category leader in performance plant nutrition," comments Pyatt. "After our initial conversations with Amazon's Launchpad, the interest was high on both sides to introduce our breakthrough plant-based products to their millions of customers. Many have been looking for premium nutrition but have not found any answers in the plant-based space…until now."

Furthermore, PlantFuel's Brand Store is also officially live on Amazon. According to statista.com and eMarketer, 63 percent of online shoppers go to Amazon when they start searching for products. PlantFuel believes that this should increase awareness and customer acquisition.

"As the founder of PlantFuel, my mission was simple: start a new frontier in plant-based supplement initiatives by expanding the current landscape using ingredient technologies. We only use the latest, greatest innovations for our wellness platform," confirms Pyatt. "Our team of leading physicians and formulators has worked for years to bridge the gap between traditional sports nutrition and plant-based ingredients. Until now, no plant-based products could deliver to the sports nutrition category. Our trailblazing line of supplements solves this dilemma. Finally, athletes and consumers have truly effective, plant-based, sports nutrition products to maximize peak performance."

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life, Inc., is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

About Amazon Launchpad

With Amazon Launchpad, startups and other small businesses and new brands can overcome many of the challenges associated with launching new products by leveraging Amazon's marketing tools, ecommerce expertise, and fulfillment network, while receiving unique merchandising opportunities, curated webinars, content creation tools, AWS credits, and more. Launchpad also helps brands take advantage of all that Amazon offers to help small businesses grow, including new pilot programs, promotions, and events. Launchpad then makes it easier for customers to discover these brands with a dedicated shopping destination. To learn more about the Amazon Launchpad program, visit www.amazon.com/launchpad/signup. To shop the Amazon Launchpad store, visit www.amazon.com/launchpad

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: ir@plantfuel.com

