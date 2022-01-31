SIRIUSXM'S SXM MEDIA INTRODUCES AUDIOID, A FIRST-TO-MARKET LISTENER IDENTITY SOLUTION POWERED BY ADSWIZZ

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM's SXM Media today announced the introduction of AudioID powered by AdsWizz, a first-to-market listener identity solution offering marketers new avenues to reach, target, and connect with consumers at scale. AudioID puts content and audiences first, providing an improved consumer experience across multiple platforms and a better way for brands to buy audio advertising.

SXM Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sirius XM Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

AudioID is the most recent example of SiriusXM's investment in audio ad technology and solutions to make advertising across satellite radio, streaming music, and podcasts as simple as pressing play or turning the dial. From in-car to at-home to mobile, SXM Media is committed to making premium audio advertising intelligent, accessible, and impactful for listeners and marketers.

"Today's announcement exemplifies the power of joining together advertising solutions from SiriusXM, Pandora, Stitcher, and AdsWizz. We have always led the way when it comes to audio advertising. From running the first-ever streaming audio ad on Pandora to launching our Stand for Sonic Diversity initiative, we take our leadership position very seriously. So coming off of a record year, we're taking another giant leap forward with the introduction of AudioID," said John Trimble, Chief Revenue Officer, SiriusXM. "With this new identity solution from AdsWizz, we'll be able to create better experiences for listeners, greater value for creators and publishers, and even more impact for marketers."

As traditional digital identifiers erode in the market and audio content such as podcasts increase share of ear, AudioID is the future of listener identity. With an algorithm that accepts and matches a variety of consented listener signals and inputs then weighs them accordingly, this new identity solution responds to ad requests by finding or creating unique, anonymized AudioIDs. These IDs can then be tapped into for everything from reach and forecasting to frequency capping, advanced first-party targeting, enhanced measurement, and more.

AudioID's U.S.-based identity launch offering will live within the walls of SXM Media. The product will leverage datasets across the tens of millions of known Pandora, SiriusXM, and Stitcher listeners, matching them to create AudioIDs. This will allow for a better ad experience for consumers, marketers, and publishers, tapping into listener behavior and preferences in a way that supports the future of identity safety while helping marketers achieve their goals. Beginning later in 2022, AudioID will extend SXM Media's first-party audience targeting to opted-in, off-platform parties across AdsWizz, giving marketers and publishers in the U.S. access to better, smarter data and targeting across their audio investment. With increased publisher adoption and following regulatory guidelines, long-term, AdsWizz's platform has the potential to expand AudioID globally; strengthen any identifier with robust, privacy-centric segmentation; drive greater insights and understanding around listener behaviors; and define a new identity framework for the audio ecosystem at large, one that centers around consumption, content, and preference data versus personal consumer signals.

"We are entering a new era of identity – both in culture and in technology – that defines us not by who we are on paper or the cookies we leave behind, but by our interests and passions. AudioID is a consumer-first, privacy-conscious infrastructure that will deliver our audiences the best experiences and give marketers access to data-driven capabilities like never before," said Chris Record, Senior Vice President and Head of Ad Product, Technology & Operations at SXM Media & AdsWizz.

AudioID is based on several fundamental founding principles:

Innovative & Additive : AudioID will always remain an innovator in audio identity and additive to the overall audio advertising ecosystem.

Flexible & Iterative : To support marketers and publishers, AudioID will be flexible in its acceptance of inputs from data providers, publishers, alternative identifiers, and other third parties. In addition, AudioID is expected to be an ever-evolving, iterative technology that will continue to develop with the needs of the media and marketing ecosystem.

Private & Optional : Privacy protection is embedded into AudioID by design as an anonymized identity solution that enhances consumer privacy. Publishers and marketers will maintain control of their data resources, with AudioID always remaining an optional (versus required) solution for external parties.

Intelligent & Science-Driven: Developing AudioID is a team of technologists and data scientists from around the world committed to using the latest tech and knowledge and applying it to the product.

AudioID is the newest addition to SXM Media's broader data and intelligence infrastructure, which includes a full-service suite of products for marketers and publishers. Data is at the heart of SXM Media, offering advertisers enhanced control over their audio campaigns, providing consumers best-in-class listening, and giving both publishers and creators the opportunity to increase revenue. This infrastructure includes existing agreements with data onboarders and third-party data sets, as well as housing the hundreds of first-party audience segments and predictive audience solutions created and trained by SXM Media's in-house data science team and serviced by strategic data consultants.

ABOUT SXM MEDIA

SXM Media is the gateway for marketers to the largest digital audio advertising ecosystem in North America. As the combined advertising revenue organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SXM Media spans across leading owned and operated audio platforms Pandora, SiriusXM, and Stitcher; innovative ad tech solutions powered by AdsWizz; sonic creative consultancy Studio Resonate; and an extended content network featuring exclusive monetization agreements with Audiochuck, NBCUniversal, SoundCloud, and many more. Reaching more than 150 million listeners each month, SXM Media delivers audiences tailored brand experiences while putting creators first, making it easy for every marketer to produce, plan, buy, and measure across its entire audio universe. For more about SXM Media, please go to: www.sxmmedia.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Maggie Mitchell

Maggie.Mitchell@siriusxm.com

Ashley Jones

ajones@pandora.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.