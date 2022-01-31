The Second Nuclear Era™ is here as Curio aims to Close the Cycle™ of nuclear waste

U.S. DOE'S Ed McGinnis Hired as Chief Executive Officer of Curio™ The Second Nuclear Era™ is here as Curio aims to Close the Cycle™ of nuclear waste

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio, a nuclear innovation and technology development company, today announced longtime public servant Ed McGinnis as the Chief Executive Officer to spearhead the company through this Second Nuclear Era™.

Curio (PRNewswire)

McGinnis brings over 30 years of federal government service to Curio during a time when clean energy and American energy security is of utmost importance. For most of his career, McGinnis primarily served the Department of Energy including as Assistant Secretary of Nuclear Energy (Acting). He also had the esteemed privilege to join the White House as Executive Director of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

"Curio's vision matched up so amazingly well with what I hope to accomplish that I joined the company as CEO to finish once and for all what many dedicated and talented people have unsuccessfully tried to do – safely, and securely deal with our nation's Spent Nuclear Fuel (SNF)" said McGinnis. "My heart, passion and drive is always to do right by the American people, through decisively solving this multi-decade challenge."

As CEO, McGinnis is focused on unlocking the true and full potential of nuclear energy. The revolutionary developments being made at Curio will be key in ushering in the second nuclear era for the benefit of generations to come.

"We are honored and excited to have Ed McGinnis on board to lead our team," said Curio Founder Rabbi Yechezkel "Zeke" Moskowitz. "Ed truly exemplifies the highly qualified and pressure-tested leaders that the Department of Energy demands in its ranks. From domestic and international nuclear policy, proliferation safeguards and security to international collaborations, strategic partnerships and project development, Ed brings the extensive experience needed to solve some of nuclear energy's biggest hurdles and to deliver on Curio's bold vision."

Curio's mission is to develop nuclear technologies for the purpose of meeting our climate change priorities, re-establishing U.S. global nuclear energy leadership, and ensuring U.S. energy security.

For more information visit www.CurioLegacy.com

CONTACT: Curio Press

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curio