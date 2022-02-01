Alteryx Announces Leadership Changes to Accelerate Next Phase of Cloud Growth

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx , Inc. (NYSE: AYX), today announced leadership changes that bolster its go-to-market (GTM) efforts and further cement SaaS expertise across the C-suite. Effective today, Paula Hansen has been promoted to President and Chief Revenue Officer and will lead the sales, marketing and customer success and services organizations at Alteryx. Alteryx has also named cloud marketing industry veteran, Keith Pearce, as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"I cannot think of anyone more qualified or prepared to step up into the role of President of Alteryx than Paula," said Alteryx Chief Executive Officer Mark Anderson. "Paula demonstrates a relentless focus on customer business transformation. As a result, she has accelerated our Go to Market (GTM) motion into hyperdrive, delivering strong results in 2021 and building an exceptional team to propel our next phase of growth as we enter the cloud and SaaS market."

Hansen will continue to report directly to CEO Mark Anderson and will lead an expanded, unified team that includes sales, marketing and customer success and services.

"Keith rose to the top of our exhaustive CMO search due, in part, to his experience in leading Genesys though an on-premises to cloud marketing journey, contributing to 100% year over year growth in cloud business," said Alteryx President and CRO Paula Hansen. "But what really set Keith apart is his global experience across all marketing disciplines from brand to product and demand generation. He has a reputation for being a cultural ambassador, developing high-performing teams and brings a steadfast focus on execution to drive our worldwide marketing efforts into the next phase of growth."

Pearce, who served in executive roles at Genesys, Salesforce, and Allianz, joins as CMO effective February 14, 2022. Pearce is a creative marketing leader with a track record of driving awareness and demand for enterprise software products for more than two decades. He has a proven ability to build high-performing teams aligned across campaign management, communications, creative and product marketing functions.

"I am excited to join Alteryx at this critical inflection point in the company's growth trajectory," said Pearce. "Alteryx is a proven market leader with a passionate user base and incredible growth potential to enable everyone across the enterprise to generate transformational outcomes from data. I look forward to leading this high-caliber team as we capitalize on the expansive market opportunity to make analytics accessible to all."

Alteryx also announced today that Scott Davidson will be stepping down from his role as Chief Operating Officer effective March 16, 2022

"Scott has been an instrumental player on the executive team who will leave a strong legacy at Alteryx," said Anderson. "We thank him for playing a pivotal role in our three most recent acquisitions and many other contributions during his tenure."

About Alteryx

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytic process automation (APA). Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com .

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

