Corporate Gifting Firm Broadens Diversity, Sustainability Impact

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Packed with Purpose, a Certified Women-owned corporate gifting company with a social mission, outlines its progress in promoting sustainable gifting, workforce development, youth advancement and health and well-being in a new report. The Chicago-based company supports diverse-owned small businesses to produce artisanal and sustainable gift boxes.

Packed with Purpose, a corporate gifting company, outlines its progress and highlights successful partnerships with impact-driven vendors in a new report. The woman-owned Chicago startup estimates 750K+ lives touched by the business model during 2021. (PRNewswire)

The 2021 Impact Report summarizes the past year's new diverse sourcing partnerships, community impact measures and sustainability initiatives. Packed with Purpose collaborated with its 140 Impact Partners to provide over 115,000 hours of workforce development to those facing barriers to employment, sustainably cultivate and protect over 100,000 acres of land, and empower and employ 58,000 women around the world.

In addition to implementing 100% recyclable packaging, Packed with Purpose worked with its corporate gifting partners to:

Donate $300,000 of food to the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Pilsen Food Pantry

Plant 850+ trees on multiple continents

Delight gift recipients with 14,923 bars of sustainably sourced chocolate

Corporate Gifting Supports Diverse Small Business Sources

The 2021 Impact Report describes how Packed with Purpose has worked to create meaningful social impact and strengthen human connections through corporate gifting. Packed with Purpose's collaboration with Nunbelievable , for example, helped the cookie company reach their goal of donating 1 million meals through their 1:1 giveback concept. Gifts from the Lambs Farm vocational program provided meaningful employment to 177 individuals with developmental disabilities throughout 2021. Success stories like these underscore the significance of Packed with Purpose's impact-driven approach to gifting without compromising quality and customer service.

"As a company dedicated to making outsized impact with every gift, our relationship with our Impact Partners fuels everything we do," says Founder and CEO Leeatt Rothschild. "Sharing their stories, lifting their brands, and creating opportunities for collaboration helps us mutually support one another through today's current economic challenges."

In 2021, Packed with Purpose highlighted collaborations with diverse and woman-owned Impact Partners. Black, AAPI, LGBTQIA+, veteran, Latino/a and women-owned companies like Kanda Chocolates , Ommie Snacks and Veteran Roasters helped under-resourced communities thrive during the pandemic with a supportive small business ecosystem.

Packed with Purpose has also strengthened its environmental commitment. By using 100% recyclable packaging materials in every corporate gift box, every gift arrives guilt-free and with as little waste as possible. All gifts include an artful Impact Booklet, printed on Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper, with details on how Impact Partners contributed to diverse sourcing and sustainable gifting.

Packed with Purpose and its Impact Partners facilitated social and environmental change during a year of heightened uncertainty and challenges. In 2022, Packed with Purpose is committed to infusing every corporate gift with purpose and impact.

About Packed with Purpose

Founded in 2016, Packed with Purpose is on a mission to create meaningful impact by changing the way companies and individuals give gifts. Packed with Purpose work with a wide range of social enterprises and purpose-driven companies to curate bespoke, memorable, and environmentally conscious gifts that inspire positive change. Ranked 149th on Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of rapidly expanding private companies, Packed with Purpose has worked to expand its reach over the past year through meaningful business partnerships and ambitious company initiatives that turn every gift into an opportunity for social, environmental, and personal improvement. For more info, visit packedwithpurpose.gifts .

Media contact:

Allie Kuopus

akuopus@purposebrand.com

Packed with Purpose logo (PRNewsfoto/Packed with Purpose) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Packed with Purpose