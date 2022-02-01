Jordan Peterson Joins Parler, Embracing the Opportunity to Speak Freely

Acclaimed author and professor is no stranger to Big Tech censorship

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Free speech champion Jordan B. Peterson has joined Parler, the world's premier free speech social media platform. Identifying as a classical-liberal and well known for his engaging commentary on a wide range of fundamental cultural issues, Peterson is a welcomed voice of reason and sanity.

Jordan Peterson Joins Parler (PRNewswire)

"I'm going to be experimenting with the Parler platform to see what opportunities for truthful and uncensored exchange it offers," Peterson said. "I understand that their policy is that no lawful communication will ever be subject to censor. Commitment to such a policy in this time of accelerating cancel culture has become of paramount importance."

Like Parler, Peterson is no stranger to censorship by Big Tech and universities. Courageously sharing his views, even when they challenge the mainstream narrative, Peterson has faced online bans, tour cancelations, and the threat of losing his university appointment and clinical practice.

Peterson recently resigned as a fully tenured professor at the University of Toronto, after years of being targeted for his stance on controversial issues, as well as his cultural influence more broadly. Parler is proud to provide a platform where Peterson, a gifted educator, can offer his refreshing, clear, unfiltered commentary to curious thinkers.

Parler CEO George Farmer welcomes Peterson to the platform where freedom of ideas is thriving.

"I am excited to announce Jordan's arrival on Parler," Farmer said. "He is truly one of a kind. Jordan's incredible intellect and academic background, along with his commonsense approach to free speech mark him out as one of the intellectual heavyweights in the current age. We are thrilled to see him embrace the Parler platform."

Peterson can be found at www.parler.com/jordanbpeterson, or by searching Parler for the username jordanbpeterson.

About Parler Inc.

Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled 'dangerous' and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a global reach. To learn more, visit https://parler.com and follow @Parler.

For Press Inquiries:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parler