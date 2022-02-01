MAPCO Named as a 2022 Top Workplace USA by Energage Following the award announcement, MAPCO will hold a national hiring event at all locations on Saturday, February 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPCO, the convenience store chain with more than 330 stores throughout the Southeastern region of the U.S., has been named a 2022 Top Workplace USA by employee survey and research organization Energage.

The annual list of recognized employers is developed based on the results of an Energage Workplace Survey distributed to employees, and is compared to 15 years of research, data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employee surveys.

"We are truly honored to be named a Top Workplace USA, and more importantly, we are thrilled that it comes directly from our team members' feedback," said Frederic Chaveyriat, chief executive officer of MAPCO. "MAPCO is proud to provide a workplace that puts our team members on our journey to happy guests, creates exciting career opportunities, and offers unparalleled flexibility."

Following the award announcement, MAPCO is inviting interested applicants across the Southeast to join its team of more than 3,200 dedicated team members by participating in a National Hiring Day event, to be held on Saturday, February 5 at all store locations companywide and at its Store Support Center in Franklin, TN.

The event, designed to provide career-building opportunities for local workers, will offer all interested applicants guaranteed on-site interviews with a store manager when they stop by their nearest location. Potential applicants can contact or visit their nearest MAPCO for detailed times that local interviews will be conducted. Interviews at MAPCO's Store Support Center, located at 801 Crescent Centre Drive, Suite 300 in Franklin, TN, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An equal opportunity employer, MAPCO offers all full- and part-time workers unmatched benefits and the flexibility to choose when and where they work, as well as how and when they get paid. Supported by professional development opportunities, clear career paths, and a priority to promote from within, MAPCO provides its employees with the ideal toolbox for a dynamic, meaningful career path. As a testament to this commitment, the company launched alongside partner ADVISA its Emerging LEADERs program - a learning and development experience offered to leaders within store locations and MAPCO's store support center – that was recently honored as ADVISA's 2021 Project of the Year in recognition of the program's empowerment of participating leaders.

To learn more about all available positions, visit: https://www.mapcorewards.com/careers.

As MAPCO locations continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, all stores employ frequent disinfecting processes, reinforce the use of MAPCO's touchless payment and self-checkout offerings, encourage social distancing, and offer free gloves at the fuel pumps.

About MAPCO

Ranked as a 2022 Top Workplace USA, MAPCO works with a team of more than 3,200 dedicated team members with a strong commitment to guest experience to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST® at more than 330 convenience and fuel retailing stores.

Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Guests can find a Better Break to refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

