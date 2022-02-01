NCCI's Annual Issues Symposium - Registration Now Open Leading Workers Compensation Conference is May 9-11, 2022, in Orlando, FL

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) has opened registration for its Annual Issues Symposium (AIS) 2022.

NCCI's AIS, the premier workers compensation conference, returns to an in-person program May 9–11, 2022, at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL. Attendees can register at ncci.com/AIS .

NCCI's Annual Issues Symposium 2022—The Insights You Trust offers unparalleled access to workers compensation expertise featuring the highly anticipated State of the Line report from NCCI Chief Actuary Donna Glenn.

The agenda also includes key insights on the economy and its impact on the workers compensation system and an update on predictive analytics and artificial intelligence from leading industry experts. Additional highlights include an analysis of modeling a work comp catastrophe and an engaging conversation with keynote speaker Roger Ferguson on inclusive leadership.

"AIS addresses the most relevant issues in the workers compensation system," said Bill Donnell, President and CEO of NCCI. "The pandemic, the economic recovery, and workforce shifts are just some of the challenges facing our industry. NCCI will deliver critical insights on these matters and more."

Attendees of AIS 2022 can expect actionable intelligence, unmatched analysis, and expert-led perspectives to inform their critical decision-making. To ensure the safety of its guests and employees, NCCI will continue to monitor health and safety guidance related to COVID-19. For more information about AIS 2022, visit ncci.com/AIS.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

