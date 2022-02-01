Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year ending December 31, 2021. Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2021, was $708,199 or $0.79 per common share. This compares to $333,597 or $0.37 per common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year, an increase of 112.3%. The increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $520,000. Interest income on loans increased $220,000 primarily due to recognition of loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Interest income on investments increased $193,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities. In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $94,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits.

Unaudited net income YTD as of December 31, 2021 was $2,999,529 or $3.35 per common share. This compares to $1,888,792 or $2.11 per common share for YTD as of December 31st of the prior year. This represents an increase of 58.8% in net earnings YTD December 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from PPP fees recognized of $1,227,000.

Total assets as of December 31, 2021, were $571.1 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 15.5%. Total loans were $298.0 million and deposits were $519.7 million as of December 31, 2021. This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, total loans decreased 6.8% and total deposits increased 16.9% versus December 31, 2020. Excluding the effect of pay downs on PPP loans during 2021, loans increased $29.9 million, or 9.4%. Book value per share at December 31, 2021 was $43.88 versus $42.56 at December 31, 2020.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the fourth quarter's results noted, "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results. Both measures reflect a significant improvement over the same period a year ago and reflect the dedication and quality work of our team.

2022 will be a transitional year for the Bank, as we work to continue improving results, while at the same time, working to replace over $2 million of non-recurring PPP fees we saw in 2021. We are confident that our talented team of bankers will meet this challenge, but improving on our 2021 results will be no small task."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch. In February 2022, Oconee State bank will celebrate 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















12/31/2021

12/31/2020







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 85,774,514

$ 76,418,430



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 162,165,152

75,548,813



Other investment 247,400

359,700



Mortgage loans held for sale 1,212,617

6,408,720

















Loans, net of unearned income 302,523,687

323,624,861



Allowance for loan loss (4,542,292)

(4,057,091)





Loans, net 297,981,395

319,567,770

















Premises and equipment 8,602,518

5,103,036



Other real estate owned --

--



Other assets 15,158,403

11,129,233





Total Assets $ 571,141,998

$ 494,535,702













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 519,693,969

$ 444,701,932



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,794,445

9,770,497



Dividends payable --

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,320,963

1,928,168





Total Liabilities 531,809,377

456,400,597















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,795,076

1,794,250



Restricted Stock (38,311)

(37,976)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,159,822

4,147,114



Retained earnings 33,268,328

30,850,978



Unrealized gain/loss on securities 147,706

1,380,739





Total Stockholder's Equity 39,332,621

38,135,105



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 571,141,998

$ 494,535,702



















Book Value Per Share $ 43.88

$ 42.56





























OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD





















12/31/2021

12/31/2020







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 3,923,036

$ 3,702,713



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 168,142

150,758





Treasuries & Agencies 264,838

139,227





Corporate 94,766

45,187



Federal funds sold & other 36,578

23,305







4,487,360

4,061,190















Interest Expense:









Deposits 218,171

287,415



Other 155,987

180,617



Total Interest Expense 374,158

468,032



















Net interest income 4,113,203

3,593,158















Provision for loan losses 220,500

387,500

















Net income after provision for loan losses 3,892,703

3,205,658















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 126,728

114,185



Loss on Sale of Assets (203,971)

500



Securities gains (losses), net --

--



Mortgage banking income 405,419

668,645



SBA loan related income 183,938

26,539



Commissions on investment sales 24,249

106,387



Other 378,718

337,942



Total noninterest income 915,081

1,254,199















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 2,433,066

2,593,870



Occupancy 375,854

304,015



Other operating 1,144,600

1,203,959



Total noninterest expense 3,953,519

4,101,844



















Income before provision for income taxes 854,265

358,012















Provision for income taxes 146,066

24,415



















Net Income $ 708,199

$ 333,597



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 896,412

897,125





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 896,412

896,163





QTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.79

$ 0.37

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















12/31/2021

12/31/2020







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 15,281,802

$ 14,587,768



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 685,752

407,768





Treasuries & Agencies 875,535

804,391





Corporate 346,038

58,594



Federal funds sold & other 102,278

203,373







17,291,405

16,061,894















Interest Expense:









Deposits 1,001,740

1,597,785



Other 623,949

316,410



Total Interest Expense 1,625,689

1,914,195



















Net interest income 15,665,716

14,147,699















Provision for loan losses 456,000

1,250,000

















Net income after provision for loan losses 15,209,716

12,897,699















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 458,943

453,798



Loss on Sale of Assets (268,123)

(17,655)



Securities gains (losses), net 172,312

182,860



Mortgage banking income 2,067,991

1,919,163



SBA loan related income 339,651

615,891



Commissions on investment sales 187,329

536,908



Other 1,434,421

1,258,024



Total noninterest income 4,392,523

4,948,990















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 9,300,150

10,085,635



Occupancy 1,425,137

1,204,014



Other operating 5,145,490

4,301,175



Total noninterest expense 15,870,776

15,590,824



















Income before provision for income taxes 3,731,463

2,255,864















Provision for income taxes 731,934

367,072



















Net Income $ 2,999,529

$ 1,888,792



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 896,412

895,237





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 896,412

895,401





YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 3.35

$ 2.11

