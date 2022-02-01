Pendleton 'Gather' Blanket by Emma Robbins Launches; Raises Funds for DigDeep's Navajo Water Project

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendleton Woolen Mills, a globally acclaimed lifestyle brand headquartered in Portland, Oregon, introduces the new Pendleton 'Gather' blanket designed by Emma Robbins: a Diné artist, activist, founder of The Chapter House , and the Executive Director of DigDeep's Navajo Water Project . Pendleton will donate a portion of proceeds to the Navajo Water Project, which will support Robbins' work to expand water access on the Navajo Nation, where over 30% of residents are living without clean, running water in their homes.

Pendleton Woolen Mills Gather blanket designed by Diné artist Emma Robbins in partnership with DigDeep's Navajo Water Project.

Representative of a community that has persevered despite limited access to water, the Pendleton 'Gather' blanket by Emma Robbins features symbols of endurance: a sáanii (maternal grandmother) scarf, crossed by traditional sash belts used in ceremonies and childbirth. At the center, a young woman's bracelet of silver is set with turquoise, a stone formed by rare rains flowing through acrid layers of rock. In Navajo culture, turquoise is a sacred stone that symbolizes protection and reflects the different types of water needed for life and health.

"I cannot say enough positive things about working with the team at Pendleton," says Emma Robbins. "I typically work in mixed media and three dimensions and their team was collaborative every step of the way, ensuring my vision translated to the final product, telling a story of resilience and empowerment. The donation of proceeds will help us to continue our important work across the Navajo Nation."

In addition to creating this blanket with Pendleton and her work as an artist, Robbins serves as the full-time Executive Director of the Navajo Water Project. Robbins, alongside her Indigenous-staffed team, has worked to install running water to homes on the Navajo Nation since 2015. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they've expanded their work to deploy hundreds of additional portable water tanks to families and innovated their Home Water Systems to allow for contactless installation, so that families can stay home and stay safe during this time of crisis.

"We are honored to partner with Emma Robbins and DigDeep's Navajo Water Project to create the 'Gather' blanket," said Pendleton CEO John Bishop. "Emma's powerful use of color and soft shaped motifs has resulted in an expressive and symbolic blanket. We are also pleased to launch this new philanthropic partnership in support of Dig Deep's crucial work across the Navajo Nation."

'Gather' Pendleton blankets by Emma Robbins, benefitting DigDeep's Navajo Water Project, are available beginning February 1, 2022 on Pendleton-USA.com , DigDeep.org/shop-gifts and other select retailers.

ABOUT THE NAVAJO WATER PROJECT:

The Navajo Water Project (NWP) is the first regional program of DigDeep, a national nonprofit organization working to bring clean running water to the homes of the 2.2 million Americans currently living without. NWP is a community-managed utility alternative that brings hot and cold running water to homes that are not connected to piped water or sewer lines. The Navajo Water Project is Indigenous-led and Indigenous-staffed, run by Navajo Water Project

Executive Director and Diné activist Emma Robbins. In 2018, the Navajo Water Project won the US Water Prize for the Home Water System design they have installed in hundreds of homes in remote parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. In 2021, their 'Suitcase' Home Water System was honored by Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for adapting the design to allow for contactless installation during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, please visit digdeep.org or navajowaterproject.org, and follow on Twitter (@DigDeepH2O), Facebook and Instagram (@DigDeepWater).

ABOUT PENDLETON WOOLEN MILLS

Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1863 and located in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves iconic designs in two of America's remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon and Washougal, Washington. With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their "Warranted to Be a Pendleton" legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling. Inspiring individuals from the Pacific Northwest and beyond for over 150 years, Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the US, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.

