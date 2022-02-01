Covering 24 to 40 GHz, the Versatile Portfolio Showcases an Integrated Module and Discrete Beamforming and Up-down Converter RFICs

pSemi Introduces Complete 5G mmWave RF Front-End (RFFE) Solution Covering 24 to 40 GHz, the Versatile Portfolio Showcases an Integrated Module and Discrete Beamforming and Up-down Converter RFICs

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announces the expansion of its millimeter wave (mmWave) RF front-end portfolio for 5G wireless infrastructure applications. The new pin-to-pin compatible products, including three beamforming ICs and two up-down converters, offer flexibility to interchange ICs for full IF-to-RF coverage across the n257, n258 and n260 bands. This modular approach, combined with on-chip calibration and digital correction, allows system teams to simplify their design cycles and quickly adapt to different active antenna design configurations. Available as discrete RFICs or as part of the Murata 28 GHz antenna-integrated module, this diverse portfolio delivers performance, integration and reliability in the smallest IC form factor.

pSemi's integrated portfolio of 5G mmWave products offers individual ICs as well as an antenna-integrated module. (PRNewswire)

mmWave will reach mainstream deployments first in dense urban areas that benefit from short-range coverage supported by smart repeaters, indoor base stations and other small-cell applications. This increased demand for network capacity, along with the proliferation of beamforming and active antenna systems, has opened new doors for SOI-CMOS technology as the preferred mmWave platform for advanced 5G systems.

"pSemi has offered mmWave products since 2015, deepening our expertise and patent portfolio in high-frequency RF SOI design," says Vikas Choudhary, vice president of sales and marketing at pSemi. "This history—combined with the advanced packaging and global manufacturing strength of our parent company, Murata—enables us to support higher levels of integration to simplify 5G mmWave development and deployment."

8-channel Beamformer RFIC Features & Benefits

Each PE188100, PE188200 and PE189100 RFIC integrates power amplifiers (PA), low-noise amplifiers (LNA), phase shifters and switches into a single die that provides optimal signal strength for up to 1024-element antenna arrays.

Full spectrum coverage – n257 (PE188200), n258 (PE188100) and n260 (PE189100) band support and pin-to-pin compatibility

Flexible antenna design – Eight independently controllable RF channels with support for four dual-polarized or eight single-polarity antenna elements

Beamforming accuracy – Linear P OUT at the desired EVM with low RMS phase and amplitude error for increased array gain and antenna directivity

Dual-channel Up-down Converter RFIC Features & Benefits

Each PE128300 and PE129100 RFIC integrates frequency multipliers, quadrature mixers, amplifiers and switches into a single die that can be paired with up to 16 pSemi beamforming RFICs, or 128 total beamformer channels, to support massive-MIMO, hybrid-beamforming and other active antenna configurations.

Wideband coverage – n257/n258 (PE128300) and n260 (PE129100) band support and pin-to-pin compatibility

Low-noise system design – Optimal I/Q balance adjustment and minimal LO leakage, resulting in improved EVM performance

Low power consumption – Industry-leading low power consumption enabling more efficient system thermal management

5G Antenna-integrated Module Features & Benefits

pSemi and Murata have co-designed an easy-to-use 5G mmWave antenna-integrated module (Type 1QT) that supports the 28 GHz band. In a 4 x 4 antenna array, each module integrates high-performance antennas and pass-band filters with pSemi beamforming ICs and an up-down converter. Multiple modules can be combined, allowing designers to quickly scale and build antenna arrays of any size.

Precise LTCC substrate packaging – Excellent heat and moisture resistance for stable performance and thermal management including in harsh environments

Advanced pass-band filter technology – Low insertion loss and high attenuation, reducing interference to maximize signal integrity

Manufacturing over-the-air (OTA) tested – Validated performance with OTA manufacturing test, simplifying the development process

More Information

For more information on the beamformer and up-down converter RFICs, contact the pSemi team.

For more information on the antenna-integrated module, contact the Murata team.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

The Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and the pSemi name, pSemi logo, HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Brown

pSemi Corporation

+1 619 993-4648

pr@psemi.com

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor’s 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission—to enhance Murata’s world-class capabilities with high-performance semiconductors. (PRNewsfoto/pSemi Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE pSemi Corporation