Raymour & Flanigan to Welcome Taft Furniture into Family

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymour & Flanigan, the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and seventh largest nationwide, has acquired family-owned and operated Taft Furniture. Taft Furniture's two locations will further expand Raymour & Flanigan's presence in the area, joining three existing Raymour & Flanigan showrooms in the Capital Region.

"After nearly five decades in business, it has been our honor and privilege to serve the Capital Region, and it was an easy choice to choose to sell the business to Raymour & Flanigan," said a Taft Furniture spokesperson. "Our goal has always been to loyally serve our customers through superior service, and Raymour & Flanigan has demonstrated a passion and dedication to that same goal. As we transition our business to Raymour & Flanigan, we thank our loyal customers for shopping with us, and know that they are in great hands going forward."

As a family-owned and led company, Raymour & Flanigan is committed to upholding the same values and exceptional standards set by Taft Furniture in the region, providing unmatched customer service and top-quality furniture to its customers. The company will acquire two locations and a warehouse, including Taft's Albany location at 1960 Central Ave, which will become a Raymour & Flanigan Outlet and delivery facility, and the Saratoga location at 121 Ballston Ave, which will become a Raymour & Flanigan showroom.

"Our commitment to Taft Furniture's customers is to continue the tradition of providing an exceptional shopping experience to each and every guest," said Seth Goldberg, president, Raymour & Flanigan. "There's something really special about shopping with a family-owned business, and we intend to bring that same care that Taft Furniture customers expect to our new locations. As a champion of every community we're in, we're looking forward to serving the Capital Region for many years to come."

The new locations will join three existing Raymour & Flanigan showrooms in the region, located in Latham, Niskayuna, and Clifton Park. With the addition of two Taft Furniture locations, Raymour & Flanigan now has more than 140 locations in its footprint. Customers at these locations enjoy access to Raymour & Flanigan's wide merchandise selection, highly trained and knowledgeable associates (both online and in-store) as well as white-glove delivery 7 days per week, with delivery in three days or less on all in-stock items.

About Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan is the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and seventh largest nationwide. The organization is committed to creating exceptional guest shopping experiences by leveraging their talented team of associates, helpful technology solutions, and quality products. Established in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1947, the retailer has 104 showrooms across the Northeast, 36 outlet stores, 5 clearance centers and a rapidly growing e-commerce business. Raymour & Flanigan is known for its modern, quality home furnishings and quick delivery offering. The company believes in supporting local communities through its many sustainability efforts, which include recycling over 99% of packaging materials, amounting to 20 million pounds of materials per year that avoids landfills. For more information, visit www.raymourflanigan.com.

