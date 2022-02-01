Retina AI announces integration with Google Ads, allowing customers to see which campaigns are most effective at reaching customers with high lifetime value

Retina AI Brings Customer Lifetime Value Analytics To Google Ads Retina AI announces integration with Google Ads, allowing customers to see which campaigns are most effective at reaching customers with high lifetime value

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retina AI , the leading predictive customer lifetime value (pCLV) intelligence company today announced an integration with Google Ads, allowing customers to track how effective their advertising campaigns are in acquiring customers with high lifetime value to brands.

Retina AI (PRNewsfoto/Retina AI) (PRNewswire)

The new integration means that customers will now be able to measure their advertising campaigns effortlessly on both Facebook and Google. The new capabilities will be available to all existing customers and work directly within the existing Google Ads user interface they are already familiar with.

"Most ad campaigns are optimized for conversion and customer acquisition costs, but brands need to stop paying to acquire everyone," said Emad Hasan, CEO of Retina AI. "Around 30% of customers acquired by campaigns built solely on these metrics will be unprofitable. This is why measuring against pCLV is so essential - it ensures that your ad spend isn't being wasted on ads and audiences who are unprofitable."

The pCLV scores Retina generates can be viewed in custom columns in the Google Ads tables. The tool includes several columns out of the box including:

Aggregate CLV - a dollar value that represents the total CLV for all customers who clicked an ad or extension over a selected period of time.

CLV Conversions - represents the number of customers who clicked on an ad or extension over a selected period of time.

Average CLV - a dollar value that represents Agg. CLV divided by CLV conv. Which gives you the average CLV of customers who click on an ad.

CLV:CAC - is a ratio of Average CLV divided by Cost per Conversion and represents the ratio between CLV and customer acquisition cost.

With this data, customers are able to easily measure which creative: acquires the most customers, draws the highest CLV audience, provides the highest CLV:CAC and much more. To learn more about Retina AI's platform and the value of pCLV please visit: https://retina.ai/ .

ABOUT RETINA AI

Retina is the leading predictive customer lifetime value (pCLV) intelligence company transforming e-commerce customer acquisition for high-growth brands. The company uses AI, machine learning, and data analytics to provide the industry's earliest insights on pCLV to help marketers capture high-value customers and increase brand loyalty -- without relying on third-party cookies or IDFA. Retina's customers include world-class brands such as Madison Reed, and Dollar Shave Club. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

PR Contact

Nathaniel Hawthorne

nathaniel@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Retina AI