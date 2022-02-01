Simpli.fi Announces Social Display Ad Creation Capabilities Via Partnership with Spaceback New Partnership Enables Advertisers to Convert Social Posts into Programmatic Display Ads For Increased Engagement

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi , the advertising automation platform for agencies, brands, and media companies, today announced a partnership with Social Display advertising pioneer, Spaceback. The new offering allows advertisers to automatically convert social media content into programmatic display ads.

Simpli.fi's strategic partnership with Spaceback empowers any Simpli.fi client with a social media presence to translate social media posts instantly into production-ready creative assets that are pre-configured for immediate activation on the Simpli.fi platform. The new offering automatically generates authentic recreations of a brand's social media posts into the six most popular banner ad sizes, including in-banner video, giving the appearance of native social posts.

"We are excited to partner with Spaceback to provide our clients an automated solution for developing display creative from high impact social assets," said Ryan Horn, SVP of Marketing at Simpli.fi. "Driving performance and efficiencies are key areas of focus for Simpli.fi and this partnership will expand our capabilities in both areas."

Additionally, Social Display with Spaceback supports all major social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. Reactions such as likes and comments on the original post update in real-time on the corresponding display ads. The fully automated process will track advanced engagement metrics and enable Simpli.fi's clients to boost performance and efficiency.

"By combining Spaceback's Social Display creative solution with Simpli.fi's audience-first display solutions, brands can efficiently leverage the power of social media experiences across the open web," said Mark Dinets, Partnerships Director at Spaceback. "The result is a display experience consumers love that is always up-to-date with authentic social content that drives real ROI for marketers."

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is a leading provider of workflow software and programmatic advertising solutions, serving over 1,500 agencies, advertisers, and media buying organizations. Our solutions enable our customers to perform more effectively and efficiently, and maximize ROI on their advertising spend across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 100,000 campaigns for 25,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

About Spaceback

Spaceback's automated creative platform connects the power of social media to the billions of daily advertising opportunities outside of the walled-gardens. Digital Marketers use Spaceback to authentically recreate social media experiences across the open web. Social Display ads leverage the power of social media to engage audiences and generate superior performance compared to standard banner ads. More information about Spaceback can be found by visiting https://www.spaceback.com/.

