Elk + Elk Law Firm introduces "Darius Dimes" partnership with professional basketball star Darius Garland

CLEVELAND, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk + Elk, an Ohio personal injury law firm, announced it is partnering with professional basketball player Darius Garland in the "Darius Dimes" campaign. The campaign, running from February 1 until April 15, ties every assist Garland makes to a $100 donation from Elk + Elk to local organizations.

During the 11 weeks of the campaign, the law firm and Garland will be splitting the donations between two organizations. For the first six weeks, all donations will be made to Garland's choice, Boys Hope Girls Hope, a nonprofit that provides children from under-resourced communities with support and partnership focused on preparing each child for career and life success through residential, after-school and post-secondary support programming.

"I'm excited to partner with Elk + Elk to support Boys Hope Girls Hope," said Garland. "Their work to guide young people in need and help them become well-educated, career-ready men and women is incredible."

The remaining five weeks will be dedicated to Elk + Elk's choice, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Northeast Ohio (RMHC® NEO), a nonprofit family & children's charity dedicated to supporting families with sick children in their time of need. Elk + Elk is honored to continue their support of RMHC NEO, which began in 2013. The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio aligns with the firm's legacy, helping people in need.

Elk + Elk managing partner Jay Kelley stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Darius Garland. He plays with a smile and passion that is contagious. We couldn't imagine a better partner to assist us in raising awareness of organizations who help our community every day."

For more information or to donate to either organization visit the Elk + Elk website.

ABOUT BOYS HOPE GIRLS HOPE

Boys Hope Girls Hope provides young people from under-served communities with the consistent, loving support they need to grow into successful, thriving adults. Committing to their journey all of the way from middle-school through post-secondary education and beyond, BHGH provides a stable, nurturing community where young people are fully championed –– providing the foundation they need to succeed. Learn more at bhghneo.org.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio gives families with sick children what they need most—each other. RMHC NEO programs provide the comforts of home and supportive services near and in the hospital, plus access to care and resources families need. Learn more at rmhcneo.org.

About Elk + Elk

Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a personal injury law firm with offices in Ohio, Kentucky, and Seattle, WA. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk + Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims.

