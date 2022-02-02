Four North Dakota Towns Perfect for A Cozy Winter Getaway

BISMARCK, N.D., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February's brisk, chilly days call for a long weekend or midweek getaway to one of North Dakota's welcoming towns offering outdoor fun and small-town charm. North Dakota Tourism invites you to experience a new-to-you destination that showcases the beauty of the state's expansive landscape, and offers opportunities to shop, dine and visit cultural and historical attractions.

Ride the Snowy Trails and Slopes in Walhalla

Set in the northeastern region of the state, Walhalla is home to one of the earliest settlements in North Dakota and was a historic trading post for Native Americans and early European settlers. A wonderland of outdoor activities, Walhalla and the surrounding Rendezvous Region are especially inviting in the winter season, with downhill skiing and snowboarding at Frost Fire Ski Park, and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and winter hiking at Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area. Snowmobiling through the destination's hilly areas offers breathtaking views in the winter, and the 400+ miles of well-maintained trails that even have warming houses stationed throughout the system.

Continue exploring the region with a stop at Icelandic State Park where the homesteading spirit is evident. Tour restored historic buildings that highlight North Dakota's homesteading years then enjoy four miles of trails that wind through the park and the historic 200-acre Gunlogson Nature Preserve. Wrap up the day with a relaxing stay at One Majestic Place near Mountain.

See A Modern-era Boomtown in Watford City and Williston

These western North Dakota towns are the epicenter of the state's booming energy industry and is bustling with new things to see and do. Learn about the history of the frontier town and Native American heritage at the Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site, and the Fort Buford State Historic Site, where the Sioux leader Sitting Bull surrendered in 1881. In Watford City, stroll through town and visit local shops like Badlands Boutique, Rhianna's Boutique and The Sparkling Spur in nearby Mandaree.

Enjoy a craft brew and a hearty meal at Stonehome Brewing, or the best burger in town at JL Beers. Wrap up the day with a nightcap at Teddy's Lounge before turning in at one of the beautifully renovated suites at Teddy's Residential Suites, or head across the street for traditional elegance at the Little Missouri Inn & Suites.

Ski and Sightsee in Bottineau

Nestled at the northern edge of the state near the Canadian border, Bottineau is known for its one-of-a-kind attractions like Tommy the Turtle, at 26-feet it is the world's largest turtle riding the world's largest snowmobile, and Mystical Horizons, a modern-day interpretation of Stonehenge that offers stunning landscape vistas and prime viewing of seasonal solstices and equinoxes. Thanks to its location in the foothills of the Turtle Mountains, Bottineau is also home to some of the best winter activities in the state.

Top-caliber snowmobiling trails weave through two of the area's major attractions: the International Peace Garden, an outdoor memorial space that marks the friendship and commitment to peace between the U.S. and Canada, and Lake Metigoshe State Park, one of the state's best sites for outdoor winter activities, such as ice fishing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, hunting and birding opportunities. At nearby Bottineau Winter Park, downhill skiing and tubing are the focus, and the onsite Annie's House program makes the resort accessible for all individuals with varying abilities.

Fuel up for your day outside with a homestyle meal at Family Bakery and Restaurant, or head to Denny's Pizza for a casual lunch or dinner. Cozy up in a woodsy cabin or yurt at Lake Metigoshe or book a comfy stay at The Homestead Lodge.

View Ice Caves and Winter Wildlife in Medora

Situated in the Badlands of North Dakota, and adjacent to the south unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Medora is a great home base for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing and taking in the unforgettable views of the snow-capped terrain home to plentiful bison, deer, wild horses, and eagles.

Medora is also a convenient access point for the Maah Daah Hey Trail, where during snowy months, icicles hug rock walls creating "ice caves" that can stay frozen well into the spring. A section of the trail is named for this phenomenon. Back in town, warm up with a stop at the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame before capping the day with fine dining at Theodore's Dining Room or gourmet pizza and small plates at Medora Uncork'd. Turn in for a relaxing night at the Rough Riders Hotel.

For more winter fun in North Dakota and to plan your next trip, visit the Winter is fun in North Dakota and Cities and Regions pages on NDtourism.com.

North Dakota's uncrowded spaces and stunning outdoor attractions have been an important respite for travelers for generations. North Dakota Tourism encourages all visitors to travel with health and safety precautions in mind. More information and resources, including CDC resources, for planning a trip to North Dakota can be found on the North Dakota Department of Health website.

