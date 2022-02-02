INTERVAL INTERNATIONAL WELCOMES WELK RESORTS TO ITS GLOBAL NETWORK

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interval International, a leading worldwide provider of vacation services, welcomes eight upper-upscale Welk Resorts properties in several highly sought-after vacation destinations – California, Colorado, Missouri, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. More than 39,000 Welk Owners have become Interval International members with access to several exciting travel and leisure benefits, including the ability to exchange their vacation points for stays at resorts in Interval's network of more than 3,200 affiliated properties around the globe.

Poolside at Sirena del Mar in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Perched on the cliffs of the Baja Peninsula, the stunning, 7-acre luxury resort overlooks the Sea of Cortez. (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted with the opportunity to welcome Welk Owners, and offer them even more ways to vacation," said Jeanette Marbert, president, Interval International. "As we continue to grow the Interval network with world-class resorts, there's no doubt that these high-caliber properties, with their exceptional services and amenities, will have strong appeal for our members."

Welk Resorts Owners will be enrolled as Interval Gold® members, providing them with access to many flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options®; the ability to use points toward a hotel stay, cruise, or experiential travel; ShortStay Exchange® for long weekends and midweek resort vacations; savings on Getaway vacation rentals; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership; online hotel discounts; and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance, 24/7.

"The Welk Resorts portfolio with its impressive villas and innovative, family-focused amenities is a shining example of the high-quality choices given to Interval's members," said Stephanie Sobeck Butera, SVP and chief operating officer, Hyatt Vacation Ownership. "I am confident members' expectations while visiting any Welk Resorts property will be exceeded, and I am thrilled to introduce Welk Owners to expanded travel options through Interval International."

The first property of the Welk Resorts portfolio, Welk Resorts San Diego in Escondido, Calif., spans 450 acres and includes three properties: Welk Resort Villas, Villas On The Green at Welk Resorts and Mountain Villas at Welk Resorts. Designed in a low density, suburban style, the flagship community offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with high-end features and finishes, each with a golf course or mountain view.

Owners can access an array of on-site amenities, including two 18-hole golf courses; splash pads and water slides; tennis and pickleball courts; a 6,000 square foot indoor/outdoor fitness center with a rock-climbing wall and five recreation centers, each with a pool. True to Welk's entertainment heritage, visitors can also take in live Broadway-style shows at a 300-plus seat theater.

Situated on six acres near the Blue River in Breckenridge, Colo., The Ranahan, is the newest resort of the Welk portfolio, and offers elegant and comfortable 1-bedroom suites and 2-bedroom villas for couples and families alike. Ranch-style accommodations feature native stone and timber construction, a fully equipped kitchen, private balcony or patio, and fireplace. Incredible resort amenities include a lavish indoor/outdoor pool, hot tubs, indoor water slide, and a play area with a splash pad for kids.

Northstar Lodge is located at the base of the world-renowned Northstar California ski area in Truckee, Calif. — part of the North Lake Tahoe area. With its own unique, pulse-driven gondola, the ski-in/ski-out resort is ideal for guests seeking a boutique luxury ski experience. All villas feature high-end amenities, including designer stainless steel appliances and ranch house style interiors. Other amenities include a private owners' lounge, media theater, and ski and boot valet during the winter season.

The Lodges at Timber Ridge in Branson, Mo., is nestled in the picturesque countryside in Branson, also known as the "Live Music Show Capital of the World." Units are constructed of rough-hewn timber and decorated with an Ozark Mountain theme. This family friendly destination has an on-site entertainment complex with retail stores, a 2,300-seat live performance theater, along with a restaurant, and the "Splash-a-Torium" recreation center with indoor/outdoor pool, indoor waterslide and play area.

Sirena del Mar in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico is set on a scenic bluff on the tip of the Baja California peninsula. The property was built in tiers so that each unit has either a garden view or panoramic view of the Sea of Cortez. On-site amenities include two pools, a swim-up bar and cascading decks with wall water features, fitness center, Estrella restaurant and access to a semi-private beach cove.

In Cathedral City adjacent to Palm Springs, Calif., Desert Oasis offers luxurious, well-appointed one-bedroom villas with garden or poolside views. Guests can choose from a range of top-of-the-line amenities, including a lap pool and fitness facility, as well as the championship Cathedral Canyon Golf and Tennis Club.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 countries. Through offices in 13 cities, Interval offers world-class products and benefits to resort clients and nearly 1.4 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services.

About Welk Resorts

Welk Resorts got its start in 1964, when beloved television bandleader Lawrence Welk bought a motel and nine-hole golf course north of San Diego. Its first vacation ownership resort - which currently sits on 450 sprawling acres – opened in 1984 in San Diego (Escondido). Today, with a continued commitment to world-class service and amenities, the company has quality vacation resorts in California, Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Following an acquisition by Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) in 2021, Welk Resorts is anticipated to become part of the Hyatt Vacation Ownership network. Hyatt Vacation Ownership is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) that develops, markets, sells and operates vacation ownership properties under the Hyatt Residence Club brand. For more information, visit www.welkresorts.com.

Interval International (PRNewsfoto/Interval International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interval International