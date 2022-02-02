Marlette Promotes Rhodes to Chief Operating Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc , the owner and operator of Best Egg, the AI-powered online financial platform, is pleased to share that it has promoted Alex Rhodes to Chief Operating Officer. This move follows the transition of former COO Jason Swift, who now serves as Marlette's President of Credit Card Services. Marlette's Best Egg platform offers consumers fixed rate personal loans, the Best Egg Visa® credit card, and Best Egg Financial Health, a free set of resources to help people improve their finances.

Alex Rhodes, Marlette Holdings (PRNewswire)

"As Managing Director and Head of Operations, Alex and his team have been instrumental in our growth and success," Jeffery Meiler, founder and CEO of Marlette, said. "Alex is a natural fit for the COO position. As an industry expert he realizes the potential we have to grow and increase our positive impact for individuals and families who are interested in building a better future for themselves by improving their financial health."

As a member of Marlette's team when it was founded in 2014, Alex joined the company as Senior Director of Operations prior to his promotion to Managing Director and Head of Operations. His expertise was instrumental to the launch of Best Egg's credit card, which has been carried by over 20,000 customers since it first hit the market in 2021.

Having years of experience in the industry, Rhodes previously worked at MBNA/ Bank of America, serving in several roles and rising to the position of Vice President of Risk Operations. He later served as Head of Recovery for Barclays Bank prior to joining Marlette.

"It is an honor to be promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer for an organization that is dedicated to helping individuals who want to improve their financial well-being," Rhodes said. "We're committed to helping people get access to money, while also providing resources that help consumers build and rebuild their overall credit health. Our personal loans, credit card, and the recently launched Best Egg Financial Health resource have helped build the financial confidence of hundreds of thousands of individuals across the country – and we're just getting started."

Rhodes is a resident of Newark, Delaware having earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Wilmington University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Delaware. In addition to his interests within the company, he is committed to serving his community in a variety of roles, supporting local non-profits and coaching youth baseball with Newark National Little League.

About Marlette Holdings, Inc

Marlette Holdings, Inc, d/b/a Best Egg, is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries developed and operate the AI-powered Best Egg financial platform, which aims to help people feel more confident about their everyday finances. The team mixes decades of banking experience with deep customer knowledge and smart technology to deliver digital products, services and experiences in a more relevant way. Since March 2014, the platform has delivered over $16 billion of consumer loans with strong credit performance. For more information, visit www.MarletteFunding.com or www.BestEgg.com .

Media Contact:

Mark Ladley

mladley@slicecommunications.org

267-644-9077

(PRNewsfoto/Marlette Funding, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best Egg