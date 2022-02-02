PetHonesty Appoints Eric Dahmer as Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetHonesty, a trusted leader in premium pet health products and a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners, today announced it has named Eric Dahmer as Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Dahmer has more than 20 years of experience in brand building, general management and consulting for iconic brands. He joins PetHonesty from his previous position as Vice President and Head of Marketing for Nature's Way USA, where he oversaw a portfolio of wellness-focused vitamin and supplement brands. Prior to that, he spent eight years at The Kraft Heinz Company leading brands such as Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs, Ore-Ida Potatoes, and Heinz Ketchup. Earlier in his career, he managed marketing for several Johnson & Johnson brands after spending five years as a consultant for Accenture. Mr. Dahmer has a B.A. from Duke University and an M.B.A. from the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia.

"We are making great strides in building out PetHonesty's executive ranks and we are pleased to welcome Eric to our team. He brings a unique background in both consumer brands and supplements, as well as a passionate attitude, and we expect to benefit from his expertise as we promote new products and hone our business strategy and marketing plans," said Ben Arneberg, Founder of PetHonesty.

"PetHonesty is on an inspiring journey to promote pet health and add more joyful years for pet parents to share with their beloved companions," said Mr. Dahmer. "The company has a clear path to serve as a leader on several fronts in a burgeoning industry, and I am excited to be part of its growth and continuing success."

About PetHonesty

PetHonesty is a trusted leader in premium pet health products. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company provides a natural and noticeable boost to pet health through natural, science-backed products that demonstrate effectiveness pet parents can truly see. PetHonesty's products are formulated to help address a plethora of common pet ailments, including immobility, digestive issues, and allergies. The company's world-class customer service provides personalized guidance and education to help light the way to more joyful, healthy years for pets and pet parents. PetHonesty products are available via its website as well as through Amazon and Chewy. For more information, please visit www.pethonesty.com.

Media Contact:

Lambert & Co.

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

or

Caroline Luz

203-656-2829

cluz@lambert.com

