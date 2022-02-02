PTC Named Overall Leader in Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms Assessment from ABI Research PTC's Vuforia Enterprise AR Solution Suite Recognized for Leadership in Computer Vision, AR Hardware Support, AI and Machine Learning, and SaaS Deployment Model

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it has been named the overall leader in the enterprise augmented reality (AR) platforms market for its Vuforia® Enterprise AR Solution Suite in a new report from ABI Research entitled, "Enterprise Augmented Reality Platforms – Competitive Ranking." The complete report can be downloaded here.

ABI Research's report assessed AR vendors in two criteria categories: innovation and implementation. PTC received the highest scores in the assessment for both categories. For innovation, ABI Research highlighted PTC's strengths in computer vision, use case applicability, AI and machine learning, and support for enabling technologies, among others. For implementation, PTC was recognized for its strong customer base and partner network, device support for leading AR hardware vendors, the availability of Vuforia as a SaaS solution, and more.

According to the report's lead analyst, Eric Abbruzzese, "PTC's complete commitment to Vuforia as a brand and core tenet of the total PTC portfolio has allowed Vuforia to improve in all criteria areas while also not sacrificing innovation potential…Vuforia products continue to improve in capability and overall scope, and early and significant ongoing investment in Vuforia positions it as a primary element of the company's total go to market."

This is the second consecutive enterprise augmented reality report from ABI Research that has recognized PTC as the overall market leader. Vuforia's comprehensive, scalable enterprise AR solution suite enables industrial enterprises to train their frontline workers, capture and transfer expert knowledge, ensure product quality during manufacturing, and improve first-time fix rates. Delivered on the PTC Atlas™ SaaS platform, Vuforia's enterprise AR solution portfolio includes: Vuforia Instruct™, Vuforia Expert Capture™, Vuforia Studio™, Vuforia Engine™, Vuforia Chalk™, and Vuforia Spatial Toolbox™.

"Receiving the top scores in this AR vendor assessment from ABI Research validates PTC's AR strategy, value-centric approach, commitment to innovation, and market leadership," said Michael Campbell, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Augmented Reality at PTC. "We will continue developing Vuforia AR solutions to address the complex needs of industrial enterprises and enable successful business outcomes."

@PTC Blogs

