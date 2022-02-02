Scout Clean Energy Appoints Mark McGrail as Chief Commercial Officer

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clean Energy, LLC ('Scout'), a Colorado based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, is pleased to announce that renewables industry veteran Mark McGrail has joined as Chief Commercial Officer ("CCO"), further strengthening Scout's executive leadership team.

Mark McGrail has joined Scout Clean Energy as Chief Commercial Officer. (PRNewswire)

"Our business continues to experience strong growth stemming from a successfully diversified asset portfolio across multiple renewables technologies and storage," said Scout Founder and CEO Michael Rucker. "This is an important time to bolster our senior bench as we seek to optimize our 1.2 GW operating portfolio and bring our substantial pipeline of utility scale wind, solar and storage projects through development and construction over the next few years. We are excited to welcome Mark as CCO and a member of the executive team along with John Clapp (CFO), Andrew Young (COO) and me."

Mark brings over 23 years of energy industry experience to the Scout platform, including 14 years specializing in renewables. Mark is an energy industry veteran with deep expertise in the development, operation, and management of large-scale renewable energy assets and is excited to help Scout navigate this next growth phase. He was formerly the Vice President / Chief Commercial Officer for the Global Power Generation division of Enel Green Power North America where he was responsible for overseeing commercial offtake contracts with corporate, utility, banking and insurance customers.

"I am impressed with the growth and expansion Scout has achieved in recent years," said McGrail. "The level of executive talent across Scout's development and asset management teams demonstrates an unmatched depth of experience in the renewable space. I am proud to bring my skills and experience to bear on behalf of Scout and look forward to helping the team execute on a number of different large scale and high-quality renewable projects for its corporate partners and investors."

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy (www.scoutcleanenergy.com) is a renewable energy developer, owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with over 1,200 MW of operating assets. Scout is actively developing a portfolio of over 12,000 MW of onshore wind, solar PV, and battery storage projects across 17 US states. Scout has expertise in all aspects of renewables project development, permitting, power marketing, finance, construction, 24/7 operations, and asset management. Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

About Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (http://www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on renewables, storage and grid support infrastructure and operational asset management in the US, UK, and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested c.USD 8.2 billion equity in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990s, representing a total enterprise value of c.USD 28.7 billion or 19.5 GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale onshore wind and solar power, battery storage, reserve peaking capacity, biomass, fugitive methane recovery, hydro and flexible energy management solutions in the US, UK, and Australia.

