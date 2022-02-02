Seasoned Trial Attorneys Denman Heard, Derek Merman Form Heard Merman Law Firm

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran trial lawyers and longtime colleagues Denman Heard and Derek Merman have formed Heard Merman, a law firm focused on compassionate and aggressive representation of people catastrophically injured by the negligent actions of others.

Denman Heard and Derek Merman are experienced trial lawyers with a history of securing multimillion-dollar results.

"Derek and I have worked together for years on some of the most significant personal injury cases in the country," says Denman Heard. "We are ready to take the next big step with the formation of this firm."

Denman Heard is a nationally recognized trial attorney with 25 years of experience. He has represented thousands of people in personal injury disputes across the country, including leading national trial teams for clients harmed by defective products. He has also represented Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 corporations in business disputes. Denman has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts and over a billion dollars in settlements for his clients. He formed Heard Law Firm in 2016.

Derek Merman joined Heard Law Firm in 2019 after working with Denman Heard for years on complex cases across the country. Derek is a nationally recognized trial lawyer with a thriving litigation practice. He is a champion specializing in wrongful death, catastrophic injury, admiralty, aviation, and product defect cases. Derek has won dozens of trials, securing multiple verdicts over $10 million. He prides himself on the personal connection he makes with each client he represents and works tirelessly on their behalf.

"Denman and I have the same focus," says Derek Merman. "We are committed to helping individuals hurt by the negligence of others. We focus on catastrophic personal injury cases because we have the talent to secure the highest possible recovery that also teaches companies a lesson to prevent people from being injured by the same mistakes again."

Denman and Derek have earned many accolades, including from Texas Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America.

Heard Merman is dedicated to providing compassionate representation in high-profile personal injury disputes. The firm handles cases involving catastrophic injuries in the workplace, from vehicle crashes, and from dangerous products. Heard Merman also litigates business disputes. Heard Merman is focused on Big Results. Big Impact. Big Referrals. For more information, visit https://www.heardmerman.com/

