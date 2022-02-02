Skillshare Supports the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® to Empower the Next Generation of Latin Music Creators

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare , the world's largest online community for creativity, announced today a collaboration with the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® to empower the next generation of Latin music creators by providing access to learning resources to help inspire creative exploration.

(PRNewsfoto/Skillshare) (PRNewswire)

The collaboration celebrates the release of Walt Disney Animation Studios' 60th feature film, Encanto, now streaming on Disney+. With eight original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary Colombian family filled with unique, magical gifts, and young Mirabel, who goes on a journey to discover what makes her special.

"Skillshare believes we are all creative," said Matt Cooper, CEO of Skillshare. "We were so inspired by Mirabel's story of self-discovery in Encanto, as it mirrors the journey our members take when they explore their creativity on Skillshare."

In celebration of the film, Skillshare will donate $100,000 in Skillshare memberships to the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation to support the next generation of creators. The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation is a mission-aligned organization that is helping to provide education equity, access and success, preserving Latin music for generations to come.

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation's Scholarship Fund has provided nearly 300 scholarships, 28 grants and multiple musical instrument donations over the last seven years with an investment of $6.5 million, and has enabled students from 24 countries to gain access to a quality education. The Foundation boasts a near 100 percent graduation rate and provides students with not only financial support but also experiential learning, to ensure access and success.

"Providing access to education and fueling creativity is so important to us at Skillshare," Cooper said. "We are thrilled to empower future creators with this donation to the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation because we've seen again and again how the seemingly simple act of creating can be a force for growth and change in people's lives."

"Education is the great equalizer, and access to communities like Skillshare is invaluable to our under-resourced students around the world," said Tanya Ramos-Puig, President of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. "Through this generous donation of memberships, our students will be able to unlock creativity and connect with a global community, fostering future generations of Latin music creators through education."

About Skillshare

Skillshare is the world's largest online learning community for creativity. With more than 13 million registered members and over 30,000 video-based classes in a wide range of creative disciplines from graphic design to photography to painting and illustration to interior design—taught by industry experts including Aaron Draplin, Kelis, Emily Henderson, Thomas Frank, and Jeff Staple —Skillshare's mission is to make the creative life possible for everyone around the world. To learn more, go to: https://www.skillshare.com/

ABOUT THE LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION:

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by The Latin Recording Academy® in 2014 to further international awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world's culture. The Foundation provides college scholarships, educational programs and grants for the research and preservation of its rich musical legacy and heritage, and to date has donated more than $6.5 million with the support of Latin Recording Academy members, artists, corporate sponsors and other generous donors. For additional information, or to make a donation, please visit latingrammyculturalfoundation.com , Amazon Smile or our Facebook page. And follow us @latingrammyfdn on Twitter and Instagram , and at Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation on Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skillshare