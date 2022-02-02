TRANSFORM WEIGHT LOSS PARTNERS WITH PORTLAND'S PEARL SURGICENTER

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform Weight Loss, LLC has partnered with Pearl SurgiCenter, LLC to expand their range of health and wellness programs to include weight loss programs and procedures designed to help patients achieve and maintain their lifetime weight loss goals. Founded by renowned weight loss specialist Peter Billing MD FACS, Transform Weight Loss offers personalized, clinically-supervised weight loss services, delivered virtually or in-person. Programs are available for people trying to lose those last 10 pounds or hundreds of pounds.

Each Transform Weight Loss location is state-of-the-art, with a full range of customized weight loss and cosmetic surgery procedures including:

Nutritional Counseling

Transform Weight Loss App

Motivational Coaching

Online Community Group

Metabolic testing

Laboratory Testing

Bariatrician visits

Dietitian visits

Supplements

Meal plans

Weight Loss Medications

Physician-directed supervision

Gastric balloon

Gastric sleeve

Gastric bypass

Gastric Revision Procedures

Transform provides medically supervised bariatric procedures for BMI >30, 50 pounds overweight or more. These can be done as a same day case procedures in our state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center located in the Portland Pearl.

Dr. Peter Billing, the founder of Transform Weight Loss, performed the first worldwide sleeve gastrectomy in their ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in 2008. Since then, he has done thousands of ASC bariatric procedures and authored several peer-reviewed clinical studies on the safety of same day case sleeve gastrectomy. He is a national and international speaker and a consultant for Medtronic and Ethicon, as well as an innovator in bariatric surgery and has several firsts to his credit in bariatric surgery.

