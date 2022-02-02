Zeus Launches PTFE Sub-Lite-Wall® Multi-Lumen Tubing for Steerable Catheters

New Multi-Lumen Tubing Helps Simplify Steerable Catheter Construction, Reduce Manufacturing Steps, and Improve Yields

ORANGEBURG, S.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus, the global leader in advanced polymer solutions, announced today that it has added PTFE Sub-Lite-Wall® multi-lumen tubing to its product portfolio.

(PRNewsfoto/Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

For many years, Zeus has manufactured multi-lumen tubing with unique profiles and multiple working channels that run the entire length of the tubing. Zeus has now extended those multi-lumen extrusion capabilities to include ultra-thin walls.

Prior to Zeus' innovations in multi-lumen tubing, steerable catheter manufacturers had to procure and bundle multiple individual liners into a single catheter assembly. This delicate bundling process is time-consuming and prone to error in both development and manufacturing settings.

Zeus helps simplify the manufacturing process by providing a single, process-ready multi-lumen extrusion that eliminates multiple manufacturing steps and complex tooling. Zeus' new PTFE Sub-Lite-Wall multi-lumen tubing is available in numerous configurations. Satellite lumens can be internal, external, or embedded.

Zeus can produce PTFE Sub-Lite-Wall multi-lumens with average max wall thicknesses ranging from 0.002" to 0.005" (0.051 mm to 0.127 mm). In addition to ultra-thin walls, the new product features high structural integrity, improved planarity, high lubricity, and excellent dielectric strength. It is biocompatible (certified USP Class VI) and has a working temperature of 260 °C (500 °F).

All Sub-Lite-Wall multi-lumens are custom manufactured per a customer specification or drawing. Zeus can provide a design guide and will collaborate with customers on their multi-lumen designs.

COMMENTS

"Manufacturing steerable catheters is a challenging and time-consuming process, especially when manufacturers have to procure and bundle several individual liners into a final catheter assembly. This delicate process also increases the risk of production and device failures. Zeus eliminates these obstacles by providing a single PTFE Sub-Lite Wall multi-lumen liner that's ready to go. Based on early evaluator feedback, the time to assemble a steerable catheter was greatly reduced to one-fifth of the traditional time." – Rodrigo Silva, Product Manager, Zeus

"We are excited to begin the new year by launching yet another Zeus innovation and industry first. No other manufacturer is capable of offering a single multi-lumen PTFE extrusion with comparable wall thickness, flexibility, and strength. Zeus has developed a truly unique product that delivers unmatched customer value in catheter manufacturing and performance." – Carl Liebert, Director of Product Management, Zeus

QUICK FACTS

Zeus has developed PTFE Sub-Lite-Wall multi-lumen tubing with average max wall thicknesses ranging from 0.002" to 0.005" (0.051 mm to 0.127 mm).

As a single, process-ready extrusion, Zeus PTFE Sub-Lite-Wall multi-lumen tubing helps simplify steerable catheter construction, reduce manufacturing steps, and improve yields.

Prior to Zeus' innovations in multi-lumen tubing, catheter manufacturers had to procure and bundle multiple liners into a single catheter assembly. This cumbersome process could lead to production and device failures.

Zeus' new PTFE Sub-Lite-Wall multi-lumen tubing is available in multiple configurations. Satellite lumens can be internal, external, or embedded.

Key features include ultra-thin walls, certified USP Class VI biocompatibility, high structural integrity, improved planarity, high lubricity, and excellent dielectric strength.

All Sub-Lite-Wall multi-lumens are custom ordered. Zeus will partner with customers on their multi-lumen designs.

RESOURCES

Click here to request a prototype run.

Zeus: Learn more about the company and its products on the Zeus website; or call toll-free 1-800-526-3842 or +1-803-268-9500 outside the U.S.

ABOUT ZEUS

Zeus is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,800 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, California; Guangzhou, China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy, and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.