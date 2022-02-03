You asked and we delivered: SONIC Hard Seltzer is now available across nearly half the country!

21 New States Welcome SONIC Hard Seltzer You asked and we delivered: SONIC Hard Seltzer is now available across nearly half the country!

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SONIC Hard Seltzer, a rising fan-favorite, announced the continued expansion of its eight hard seltzer offerings into new states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Additionally, Missouri residents are now able to get their hands on SONIC Hard Seltzer in St. Louis. Previously only available in seven markets, brand fans and consumers across these states will have the opportunity to grab a pack of their new favored hard seltzer at select retailers in the upcoming weeks.

SONIC Hard Seltzer Tropical Variety Pack and Citrus Variety Pack (PRNewswire)

According to new reports, the hard seltzer market is expected to reach $49.4 billion by 2028[1], showing that the category is still highly in demand with no sign of slowing down. In its first three months in-market, SONIC Hard Seltzer became one of the top 10 fastest selling seltzer brands nationally. With its continued market expansion, SONIC Hard Seltzer is on track to see significant growth across the US.

"Following the initial excitement for SONIC Hard Seltzer, we have accelerated product availability for customers who are brand fans or excited to try it for the first time," says Sean Mossman, President of COOP Ale Works, makers of SONIC Hard Seltzer. "Expanding into more markets is a natural extension for us as we continue to grow the brand."

As the consumer profile of seltzer drinkers continues to expand, so do the occasions for drinking a SONIC Hard Seltzer. Whether you are kicking back and relaxing while watching sports or sitting and soaking up some sunshine poolside, you'll be tasting the good vibes with every sip. SONIC Hard Seltzer can be enjoyed on its own or as a core ingredient in a delicious cocktail for added effervescent flavor and fun. Each offering provides a modern and craveable take on fan-favorite beverage flavors.

SONIC Hard Seltzer is available in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus. The Tropical Variety Pack features Ocean Water™, Melon Medley, Mango Guava and Orange Pineapple. The Citrus Variety Pack features Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, Classic Lemonade and Lemon Berry. With 100 Calories and 1 gram of sugar per can, SONIC Hard Seltzer is a gluten-free seltzer with a 5% ABV.

SONIC Hard Seltzer will be available at select retailers across Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia and is not for purchase at SONIC® Drive-In locations. To find SONIC Hard Seltzer near you, visit https://sonichardseltzer.com/locator/ or learn more at @sonichardseltzer on Instagram.

SONIC Hard Seltzer

COOP Ale Works partnered with SONIC Drive-In to license their iconic name to create SONIC Hard Seltzer. This new offering makes a splash in the growing beverage category by re-creating fan-favorite beverage flavors in a new format. SONIC Hard Seltzer is currently available in eight flavor offerings and provides a modern and craveable take on classic SONIC flavors. To learn more about SONIC Hard Seltzer and where to purchase product, visit sonichardseltzer.com

COOP Ale Works

COOP Ale Works is a craft brewery based in Oklahoma City, OK, dedicated to brewing full-flavored beers with the greatest attention to quality. Since 2009, COOP has created a core lineup of seven year-round beers, four seasonal beers, and various limited and barrel-aged releases. COOP is dedicated to serving the community and finding at least one beer in their lineup for every beer drinker. For more information, visit COOPAleWorks.com.

SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC's iconic Carhops, the restaurant's expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family.

1 Source: Grand View Research, I., 2022. Hard Seltzer Market Size Worth $49.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.. [online] Prnewswire.com. Available at: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-seltzer-market-size-worth-49-4-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301438691.html

Media Contact:

Jessica Zweigbaum

(631) 624-2705

COOPAleWorks@sharpthink.com

SONIC Hard Seltzer Launches into Six New States (PRNewsfoto/COOP Ale Works) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COOP Ale Works