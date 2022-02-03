Hillphoenix Adds CO2One Single-Condensing Unit to Its Growing CO2 Refrigeration System Portfolio

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a pioneer in designing environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems, has announced the addition of the CO 2 One™ single-condensing unit to its comprehensive portfolio of all-natural, eco-friendly products. Available in two configurations, single-condensing unit and split system, CO 2 One is designed to support future-focused businesses by running on natural refrigerants and providing a smaller footprint and refrigerant charge.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) (PRNewswire)

"The addition of the CO 2 One condensing unit to our product line underscores our commitment to delivering products that run on all-natural refrigerants and offering our customers more environmentally-friendly alternatives for their businesses," said Subodh Sharma, Director of Systems Product Management at Hillphoenix. "Additionally this product can be used as a direct replacement for HFC single-condensing units, which allows for compliance with the new regulations that are being put in place."

Hillphoenix's CO 2 One condensing unit offers either a single-condensing or split-system configuration with low- and medium-temperature options. Its multipurpose design works with smaller footprint stores, walk-in cooler/freezers, phased remodels as well as stores that use a distributed refrigeration architecture.

"The CO 2 One product is flexible in that it can be used for supplemental or additional capacity in a store," stated Sharma. "It pairs well with a distributed CO 2 system, offering incremental increases in capacity. The CO 2 One can also be applied to an existing store which is installing an additional case lineup or walk-in cooler/freezer."

The CO 2 One single-condensing system uses variable-speed compression to match the demand from the existing system with an onboard controller to manage the high-side operation of the condensing unit. The split system has the same features as the condensing unit with the addition of a unit cooler and controls package to regulate box temperatures and defrost.

Either configuration lends itself to a future-focused solution based upon the current economic and environmental benefits of CO 2 . In addition, CO 2 One can be located closer to loads, which means less piping and wiring in the field and reduced potential for leaks, providing additional benefits to customers.

About Hillphoenix:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training, design, energy and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning and Design Centers and The AMS Group. For more information, visit www.hillphoenix.com, or call 800-283-1109.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony and Hillphoenix, we are able to provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enables our customers to sell more food, more profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed both today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology resulting in redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Hillphoenix/Dover Food Retail Contact:

Kim Camp

(678) 646-1063

kcamp@doverfoodretail.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover