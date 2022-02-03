Immunovia postpones Annual General Meeting pending the Temporary Meetings Act

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) advises that the Board of Directors has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to 7 April 2022 as there is currently no legislative basis to conduct statutory meetings without any physical participation. The AGM was originally scheduled to take place on 15 March 2022.

The Temporary Exemptions to Facilitate the Conduct of Company and Association Meetings Act (Swe: Lagen om tillfälliga undantag för att underlätta genomförandet av bolags- och föreningsstämmor), also known as the Temporary Meetings Act, came into effect in the spring of 2020 to allow limited liability companies and economic associations to conduct statutory meetings without any physical participation. The law ceased to apply at the start of 2022. On January 20, 2022, the Ministry of Justice proposed that Temporary Meetings Act be reintroduced from 1 March 2022. The proposed reintroduction has not yet passed the Swedish parliament which creates uncertainty around the ability of Immunovia AB to conduct the AGM without any physical participation.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting will be issued no later than four weeks prior to the new date for the AGM.

For more information, please contact:

Tobias Bülow

Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: tobias.bulow@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 736 36 35 74

The information was submitted for publication on February 3, 2022, at CET 10:00 a.m.

