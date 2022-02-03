Josh Rahmani Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer for Urban One's Radio One and Reach Media Divisions

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Kantor, CEO of Urban One's Radio One and Reach Media Divisions, today announced the promotion of Josh Rahmani to Chief Revenue Officer, Radio One and Reach Media. This marks the first time Urban One's audio divisions will have a Chief Revenue Officer. Urban One is the largest African American-owned multimedia provider of content targeted to the Black and Urban consumer.

Josh Rahmani joined Urban One in 2005, and in his most recent role as SVP, National & Network Sales, Rahmani has provided impressive thought leadership and ensured continuity related to all national and corporate partnerships, initiatives, and campaigns across Radio One's 63 stations in 13 markets, Reach Media's syndicated network programs totaling 500 affiliations,100 annual live/virtual events, and the company's emerging audio platforms and technology. Rahmani has also developed company revenue streams through his instrumental leadership in the streaming audio and podcasting arenas, as well as nearly tripling revenues generated through integrated marketing, corporate sales, and partnerships teams.

David Kantor, CEO of Radio One and Reach Media said, "I am excited to formally announce the promotion of Josh Rahmani to Chief Revenue Officer for Radio One stations and Reach Media. Over the past few years, Josh has diligently worked to ensure the alignment of the Radio One corporate sales and Reach Media sales teams to work closer to scale revenue and create opportunities. His team has successfully engaged and worked with many national advertisers to extend their audio marketing across all of our radio assets. Josh has proven himself as a leader who can bring in new and creative revenue opportunities."

"As the dynamic audio industry continues to evolve, coupled with the long-overdue warranted attention finally being paid to the influential Black consumer, I am excited to continue collaborating with our outstanding sales teams and Urban One leadership to move the needle forward and drive value for our advertisers, listeners, and users." said Rahmani. "I look forward to further developing the company's revenue streams by leveraging our synergistic audio content offerings, our dominance in authentically connecting with the African American community, and our best-in-class fully integrated, cross-platform advertising solutions across the entire portfolio of Radio One and Reach Media. I am grateful to Cathy Hughes, Alfred Liggins, and David Kantor for their continued support and leadership."

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of December 31, 2021, we own and/or operate 63 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 54 FM or AM stations, 7 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.

