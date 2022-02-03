MAHLE Selects Omada Identity for Improved Identity Governance

Leading International Development Partner and Supplier to the Automotive Industry Upgrades its Identity and Access Management with Omada's Modern and Full-featured IGA Solution

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), has been selected by MAHLE to replace its legacy IGA solution. MAHLE, based in Germany, is a leading international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry.

To address the growing data security risks and to ensure the company continues to meet all compliance requirements, MAHLE decided to invest in a new identity governance solution. MAHLE wanted out-of-the-box IGA functionality without extensive customization. The company also wanted a solution that was scalable and continuously updated to keep up with future requirements. MAHLE selected Omada Identity primarily because of its intuitive user interface and flexible configuration options.

Omada Identity offered a number of specific features that appealed to MAHLE – including the fact that it delivers an extensive range of processes for management of users' identity lifecycle scenarios. The recertification options, along with audit-ready documentation of all this data, was another factor in Omada's favor. The solution goes beyond security; by automating repetitive but important tasks, Omada Identity decreases burden on IT departments and reduces costs at the same time.

Ines Jordan, IAM project lead, MAHLE, said: "Our user information can be accessed quickly and easily, and the dashboard clearly shows which tasks are to be processed. Omada Identity has positive effects on cost efficiency, data protection, compliance and risk management within the company. Thanks to the automated recertification processes, the administrative effort will be minimized, and we can ensure that each user has the correct access rights necessary to do their work."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Companies like MAHLE have a real business need to protect user identities and reduce risk while enabling employees to efficiently access the tools and data they need from wherever they are working. Omada Identity delivers comprehensive identity and access management capability using automation and analytics that reduces IT workload. We are delighted that MAHLE has decided to build their future identity governance on Omada Identity."

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

