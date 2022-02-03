Miami International Holdings Reports January 2022 Trading Results; MIAX Exchange Group Sets Daily Volume Record; MIAX Pearl Equities Sets Market Share and Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported January 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 14.09% in January 2022, 144 basis points higher than the 12.65% market share in January 2021 and representing an 11.4% increase. The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed 118.4 million multi-listed options contracts in January 2022, a 16.9% increase from January 2021 and representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,918,447 contracts.
The MIAX Exchange Group reported a daily volume record of 8,288,503 contracts in U.S. multi-listed options on January 21, 2022, with trading on MIAX Options reaching a record 3,574,327 contracts the same day.
In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported record volume of 2.44 billion shares in January 2022 and a record market share of 0.99%. Total volume for January 2022 increased 25.7% from December 2021. MIAX Pearl Equities volume reached a record daily volume of 194.7 million shares on January 24, 2022 and a record daily market share of 1.18% on January 14, 2022.
In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 277,151 contracts in January 2022, an increase of 16.1% from January 2021. Open interest totaled 83,639 contracts on January 31, 2022, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31, 2021 total.
SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 82,713 contracts in January 2022, up 7.5% from the 76,954 contract total in December 2021 and representing an ADV of 4,136 contracts.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume details are included in the following tables.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Contracts
Jan-22
Jan-21
% Chg
Dec-21
% Chg
Jan-22
Jan-21
% Chg
Trading Days
20
19
22
20
19
U.S. Equity Options Industry
839,823,182
800,229,351
4.9%
794,555,696
5.7%
839,823,182
800,229,351
4.9%
MIAX Exchange Group
118,368,943
101,246,102
16.9%
113,005,405
4.7%
118,368,943
101,246,102
16.9%
MIAX Options
48,682,067
34,953,436
39.3%
42,812,426
13.7%
48,682,067
34,953,436
39.3%
MIAX Pearl
37,171,907
29,898,714
24.3%
31,633,894
17.5%
37,171,907
29,898,714
24.3%
MIAX Emerald
32,514,969
36,393,952
-10.7%
38,559,085
-15.7%
32,514,969
36,393,952
-10.7%
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Jan-22
Jan-21
% Chg
Dec-21
% Chg
Jan-22
Jan-21
% Chg
U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry
41,991,159
42,117,334
-0.3%
36,116,168
16.3%
41,991,159
42,117,334
-0.3%
MIAX Exchange Group
5,918,447
5,328,742
11.1%
5,136,609
15.2%
5,918,447
5,328,742
11.1%
MIAX
2,434,103
1,839,655
32.3%
1,946,019
25.1%
2,434,103
1,839,655
32.3%
MIAX Pearl
1,858,595
1,573,617
18.1%
1,437,904
29.3%
1,858,595
1,573,617
18.1%
MIAX Emerald
1,625,748
1,915,471
-15.1%
1,752,686
-7.2%
1,625,748
1,915,471
-15.1%
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market Share
Jan-22
Jan-21
% Chg
Dec-21
% Chg
Jan-22
Jan-21
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
14.09%
12.65%
11.4%
14.22%
-0.9%
14.09%
12.65%
11.4%
MIAX
5.80%
4.37%
32.7%
5.39%
7.6%
5.80%
4.37%
32.7%
MIAX Pearl
4.43%
3.74%
18.5%
3.98%
11.2%
4.43%
3.74%
18.5%
MIAX Emerald
3.87%
4.55%
-14.9%
4.85%
-20.2%
3.87%
4.55%
-14.9%
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Jan-22
Jan-21
% Chg
Dec-21
% Chg
Jan-22
Jan-21
% Chg
Trading Days
20
19
22
20
19
U.S. Equities Volume – Industry
247,422
296,004
-16.4%
238,603
3.7%
247,422
296,004
-16.4%
MIAX Pearl Volume
2,438
506
381.7%
1,940
25.7%
2,438
506
381.7%
MIAX Pearl ADV
122
27
357.6%
88
38.2%
122
27
357.6%
MIAX Pearl Market Share
0.99%
0.17%
476.3%
0.81%
21.2%
0.99%
0.17%
476.3%
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options
Contracts
Jan-22
Jan-21
% Chg
Dec-21
% Chg
Jan-22
Jan-21
% Chg
Trading Days
20
19
22
20
19
MGEX Volume
277,151
238,733
16.1%
215,062
28.9%
277,151
238,733
16.1%
MGEX ADV
13,858
12,565
10.3%
9,776
41.8%
13,858
12,565
10.3%
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat, SPIKES Futures, BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures and TAX Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.
BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miami-holdings.com
